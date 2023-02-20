Home Business North Korea, missiles in flight for 66 minutes. “Nuclear Attack Simulation”
North Korea, missiles in flight for 66 minutes. "Nuclear Attack Simulation"

North Korea, missiles in flight for 66 minutes. “Nuclear Attack Simulation”

North Korea, the situation worsens: “Fault of the USA”

The North Korea launched a new ballistic missilethe second in less than 48 hours and one day after exercises joint between United States e South Koreathe joint chief of staff announced Only. “North Korea has fired an unspecified ballistic missile at the Great Oriental‘ the South Korean military said, according to the official news agency Yonhapreferring to the body of water also known as Sea of ​​Japan. Even the Japanese prime minister’s office tweeted that “North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile.” There Coast Guard Japanese stated shortly after that the bullet “it seems to have already fallen“, without providing further details.

The United States and South Korea organized on Sunday aerial exercises joint with a bomber strategic and fighter jets stealth in response to a throw ballistic missile intercontinental transfer (ICBM) by North Korea occurred the day before. The Japan stated that the ICBM has flown for 66 minutes and landed in hers exclusive economic zone (EEZ). North Korea later said the missile fired on Saturday was a Hwasong-15 and was part of a “surprise” exercise to demonstrate the capacity in Pyongyang at make and “fatal nuclear counterattack“.

