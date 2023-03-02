Song A and Yu Mi’s content has been aggressively promoted by social media accounts linked by analytics firm NK News to media outlet Sogwang. Screenshot/YouTube/Sally Parks [송아 SongA Channel] and Olivia Natasha- YuMi Space DPRK daily

Several YouTubers have surfaced in the last year claiming to show life in North Korea. They report on the soccer World Cup, visit 4D cinemas and eat ice cream. However, closer inspection reveals that they are likely all linked to a state-run media company in Pyongyang.

When one thinks of North Korean propaganda, one might think of Ri Chun Hee, the grandmotherly news anchor who belts out praises to the regime on state television. But the country seems to be taking a new approach to communicating with the outside world, employing a new generation of North Korean vloggers.

They include Song A, or Sally Parks, an 11-year-old who has fun at amusement parks and 4D cinemas and claims in fluent English that she enjoys reading Harry Potter, and Yu Mi, a young woman who loves old ladies chatting about ice cream and discussing World Cup forecasts with football fans.

These YouTubers are likely part of a broader social media operation sanctioned by the North Korean government to spread propaganda, according to international observers and Seoul-based North Korea analytics firm NK News. After all, North Koreans are banned from using the internet or posting online videos — and Yu Mi and Song A are walking around in public with their cameras in Pyongyang.

Evidence of well-known North Korean propaganda accounts on social media suggests that both channels — like other North Korean YouTubers who have been shut down in recent years — are part of a larger network run by the same organization. Below we take a look at some of the North Korean YouTubers doing propaganda online.

Yu Mi, also known as Olivia Natasha

Active on YouTube since: August

Total YouTube Subscribers: 11,000

Typical elements of their videos: Food reviews, praise for Kim Jong Un and North Korea, sports, World Cup gossip

Little is known about Yu Mi, but her content is often named by a Twitter user @Parama_Coreafan posted. The Twitter account was by NK News as operated by the North Korean media company Sogwang. Sogwang’s CEO is married to North Korea’s ambassador to China, and the company is affiliated with the office of state-owned media company KCNA, according to NK News.

The format of the Yu-Mi content is also similar to previous videos Sogwang has shared on social media, with video and audio quality reminiscent of handheld footage from the late 2000s, reports NK News.

Yu Mi usually depicts a picturesque aspect of supposed life in Pyongyang, such as eating bulgogi or drinking ginseng-laced coffee. She also often praises Kim Jong-un’s regime and North Korean industry in some way.

In her ice cream video, Yu Mi shows a selection of confectionery made by the Oil General Health Drinks Factory: “This factory produces more than 300 products, including energy drinks, which help improve people’s health,” says Yu Wed, while a cinematic about the operation of the factory is played.

Her recent upload shows a tour of a cave filmed like a news show. Yu Mi herself does not appear in the video.

Song A, a.k.a. Sally Parks

Active on YouTube since: April

Total YouTube Subscribers: 23,000

Trademarks of their videos: Amusement parks and science center tours, positive depictions of the North Korean military, idyllic childhood scenes

Song A’s videos are similar to Yu Mi’s, although their content appears to show a childish version of Pyongyang, with clips of her first day at school, eating ice cream desserts with her best friend, and playing at a water park.

However, most of the footage she shows is probably a misrepresentation of actual everyday life in North Korea, experts told CNN.

She is from one of the most elite families in Pyongyang. Her mother is the granddaughter of Ri Eul Seoul, one of North Korea’s “first generation war heroes” who fought alongside Kim Il Sung, the regime’s first dictator. reports the South Korean newspaper Segye Ilbo.

A North Korean defector who worked at the North Korean embassy in Britain told the Segye Ilbo that Song A’s father was a diplomat at the same embassy and that the girl was sent to London when she was younger.

NK News identified Song A also as a toddler in a family photo with war hero Ri.

Like Yu Mi’s channel, Song A’s videos feature rosy portrayals of central authorities and North Korean technology and culture. She reports that military doctors visited her family to explain the quarantine regulations for the pandemic and that they became “like my brothers” because she was taking the medicine they administered.

As with Yu Mi’s videos, the @Parama_Coreafan Twitter account tweets almost all of Song A’s content.

And A, from “Echo of Truth”

Active on YouTube since: Account was suspended at the end of 2020

Total YouTube Subscribers: 45.700, according to data from Social Blade

Trademarks of their videos: Fight against “fake news” about North Korea

Un A used to be a presenter YouTube-Kanals called “Echo of Truth,” in which she presented videos that she claims are fighting “fake news” about North Korea. The channel was shut down in late 2020.

In her English-language videos, Un A dismissed Western reports of problems in North Korea, such as how it was dealing with the pandemic, and instead touted the country’s alleged achievements. In one video, she dressed in a variety of traditional robes and asked viewers to comment on which one they thought looked best, as reported by NK News.

Echo of the Truth also featured a young woman who spoke Russian, called herself Jin Hui, and toured Pyongyang in a video, like the analytics firm reported in 2020.

When the channel was taken offline for violating Google’s Terms of Service, Un A uploaded a farewell video to another account, explaining that she had launched “Echo of Truth” to “correct the misleading information about my home country “.

An investigation by NK News related Un A’s channel to Sogwang, as a now suspended Twitter account and another Chinese social media account affiliated with the media company gradually started promoting their videos.

Legacy non-vlog style YouTube propaganda

While Song A, Yu Mi, and Un A’s channels appear to have a newer, more personal touch, other accounts on YouTube and Weibo – China‘s version of Twitter – continue to post North Korean propaganda in a more traditional news style.

Most have pushed their content from Sogwang-run accounts or have crossed content with such accounts, so NK News.

The YouTube account “New DPRK”, which was set up three years ago, shows videos from citizens eating burgersand a young girl, Ri Su Jin, talking about her elementary school exams.

Der Weibo-Account „Mr. FawnING“ was also previously called “New DPRK” and posts almost exactly the same videos as its YouTube counterpart. He has 763,000 followers.

Another account named „I will take you to Koryo“, which has women resembling both Un A and Jin Hui in its profile photo, publishes posts praising Kim Jong-un and videos of women describing life in North Korea.

A recent Weibo account, „Yang Yixin“, features a North Korean woman in vlog-style videos eating ice cream and talking about soccer like Song A and Yu Mi.

A screenshot of the Weibo page of “I will take you to Koryo” shows photos of women who look like Jin Hui and Un A. Screenshot/Weibo/ I will take you to Korea

The new YouTube and Weibo accounts could be part of Kim Jong-un’s efforts to get “more creative” in propaganda techniques, said Ha Seung-hee, research professor of North Korean studies at Dongguk University. to CNN.

“There was talk of abandoning previous forms of propaganda and introducing new forms,” ​​Ha said, according to the broadcaster.

YouTube and Weibo did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

