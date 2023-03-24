Home Business North Korea, tested underwater drone that generates a tsunami: carries nuclear power
Business

North Korea, tested underwater drone that generates a tsunami: carries nuclear power

by admin
North Korea, tested underwater drone that generates a tsunami: carries nuclear power

North Korea, the first nuclear test: the weapon that generates a tsunami

I media North Koreans they reported that the regime tested this week, in the presence of the leader Kim Jong-una new type of underwater drone able to generate radioactive tsunamisimilar to the Russian system known as Poseidon. The drone was deployed off the northeastern coast of North Korea on Tuesday and “reached its destination point in the waters of Hongwon Bayset up as a mock enemy port, with the warhead detonating underwater Thursday afternoon,” KCNA said today. The bomb, which is exploded “after sailed at a depth of 80-150 meters along an oval figure eight course in the East Sea (the name given to the Sea of ​​Japan by the two Koreas) for 59 hours and 12 minutes“, was tested coinciding with the large maneuvers conducted by Only e Washington in the south of the peninsula.

“The mission of this weapon is penetrate sneaking in operational waters and provoke one radioactive tsunami are large scale through an underwater detonation to destroy the naval strike groups enemies and major operational ports,” the KCNA text explains. According to the agency, the weapon was first developed in 2012 and, after being subjected to 50 tests of various types (29 of which were attended by Kim Jong-un), its operational deployment was decided at the last Workers’ Party Plenum in December last year. The South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol stated that North Korea “will pay for the sue reckless provocations“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

From Bigtrail to The Rock Trading, Italy is...

Federal Council scratches the principle of publicity with...

Fi, collection of signatures to replace Cattaneo and...

Who will benefit from rate hikes and who...

The 24 Ore Group returns to profit after...

Roger de Weck is gone again

Central Office and State Office: Promote the construction...

Visa Inc. is a valuation bargain: +90.1% over...

Hochdorf on the way back into positive territory

Coinbase Targeted by SEC for “Potential Securities Law...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy