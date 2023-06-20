North-South tug of war at the European Energy Council

Clash taking place at the European Energy Council

The EU council of energy ministers in Luxembourg opens in a tense climate in view of a close confrontation between the countries of the South and those of the North. In fact, if France pushes nuclear power, Germany, on the other hand, does not want to abandon coal, while Italy focuses on renewables. It is the mirror of a Europe in which it is difficult to find a team on a topic as relevant as that of energy. Even in spite of the fact that the war between Russia and Ukraine has shown that a long-term strategy is needed to secure energy supplies and production in the Old Continent.

In particular, the draft defined by Sweden, which holds the rotating presidency of the council, provides for the possibility of extending the support for coal-fired plants lowering the CO2 emission limits. A move which, according to the Polish government, could obtain the consent of the majority of the twenty-seven, but which will probably end up splitting the Council.

Meanwhile, a confrontation has already begun in which the energy ministers will try to prevail above all on the proposal for reform of the electricity market, put forward by the European Commission on 14 March. The general approach of the Council will be the mandate of the member states to find a political compromise with the European Parliament in the interinstitutional negotiations mediated by the European Commission (‘the so-called trialogue’). At the legislative level, the proposal of the European executive provides for a revision of the directive on electricity and the REMIT regulation (relating to the integrity and transparency of the wholesale energy market).

For the Italian government, the reform of the electricity market is positive

The Minister for the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratinhighlighted how “it is a reform that is too important for the future of the system, we are therefore available for continue to work together to satisfactorily conclude this last point under discussion“. In particular for the government led by Giorgia Meloni it is important that the support in the form of “contracts for difference to existing capacity” in the reform of the EU electricity market responds “to a principle of proportionality of investments“.

In this sense “it highlights a misalignment and too wide a margin of interpretation between the recital and the related articles. We have already highlighted in previous working sessions the need to address this point in order to reach a fully satisfactory general approach” explained the minister.

Italy will produce over 70 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

In general, the reform goes in the “right direction”, supporting one “radical” and “rapid” transformation of the system. Furthermore, as highlighted by the minister, Italy “was among the first countries to strongly highlight, even before the Ukrainian crisis, the urgency of reviewing the current rules of the market, in order to make them suitable for efficiently reaching and secure the ambitious decarbonisation targets”.

In Italy the goal is to “develop over 70 gigawatts of new renewable capacity by 2030. The long-term instruments that are being strengthened, Contracts for Difference and PPPs, will provide the appropriate price signals in this sense. We also appreciate the attention that has been dedicated to our request as well to smaller plants. To enable such renewable capacity, we will need at least 70 GWh of new large storage capacity in Italy alone. We therefore appreciate the dedicated focus on dedicated tools for developing this flexible capability” he added.

At the same time. as the minister explained, “gas capacity will remain essential to ensure the transition in safety” For this reason, Italy welcomes “the recognition of the structural role of capacity mechanisms for the adequacy, of which we hope a simplification of the updating procedures as soon as possible”.

Meanwhile, there are 361 actions in the plan for climate change

Then speaking at the regional conference on water in Florence, the minister then highlighted the commitment of the Meloni government to protect the environment. “I restarted a national climate change adaptation plan, which it had been standing still for seven years,” he explained. “The formal approval will take place within the summer, however the plan envisages 361 short and long term shares, divided into levels of interventions, systemic and addressing. These are the many signs that demonstrate how we are working to give concrete answers to slow down the impact of climate change”.

For Pichetto Fratin it is necessary to understand that “we must in any case intervene with a series of actions, we must intervene in giving basic guidelines and investigate all the critical issues that require prevention work. We absolutely must act.”

