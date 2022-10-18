Home Business Northbound funds accelerated their departure in the afternoon and sold a net total of 3.757 billion yuan throughout the day
On October 18, the three major stock indexes rose and fell during the session. The Shanghai index hit 3,100 points during the session, and then turned green; the Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext Index narrowed significantly in late trading. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.13% to 3080.96 points, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.23% to 11187.7 points, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.49% to 2446.93 points; the two cities had a total turnover of 793.8 billion yuan.

Wind data shows that the northbound funds showed a net outflow during the intraday, and accelerated their departure in the afternoon, with a net sales of 3.757 billion yuan throughout the day; among which, the net sales of Shanghai Stock Connect was 1.928 billion yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.829 billion yuan.

Statement: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

