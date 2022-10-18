On October 18, the three major stock indexes rose and fell during the session. The Shanghai index hit 3,100 points during the session, and then turned green; the Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext Index narrowed significantly in late trading. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.13% to 3080.96 points, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.23% to 11187.7 points, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.49% to 2446.93 points; the two cities had a total turnover of 793.8 billion yuan.

Wind data shows that the northbound funds showed a net outflow during the intraday, and accelerated their departure in the afternoon, with a net sales of 3.757 billion yuan throughout the day; among which, the net sales of Shanghai Stock Connect was 1.928 billion yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.829 billion yuan.