China Business News 2023-01-20 12:11:34 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

Today is the last trading day before the festival. Recently, northbound funds are still frantically “scrambling” for A-shares. In just 13 trading days, the cumulative inflow of northbound funds has exceeded 100 billion yuan, exceeding the total inflow for the whole year of 2022. At the same time, these 13 days have also become one of the fastest periods of northbound capital inflows in history. According to the data, in the past four years, the longest continuous inflow of northbound funds has been 30 trading days. The data shows that during the period from November 14 to December 30, 2019, northbound funds showed a continuous net buying trend, with a cumulative purchase of 113.696 billion yuan. Although the duration of this continuous inflow has not reached 30 days, the amount is already comparable.

Northbound funds are frantically rushing to raise funds: foreign capital will flow in over 400 billion yuan this year丨On the market