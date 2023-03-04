Northbound funds bought a net of 6.6 billion “Hurricane” Chinese prefix concept stocks this week



News from the Financial Associated Press on March 4 (Editor Zhao Liang),Following the net selling of northbound funds last week, there has been a net buying trend of northbound funds this week. Data Display,This week, the cumulative net purchase of northbound funds was 6.619 billion yuan,Among them, the net purchase on Wednesday was 7.010 billion yuan.

Judging from the increase in positions in the industry, the past five trading daysPower IndustryThe largest net purchase by northbound funds, reaching 1.817 billion yuan,bankandsemiconductorRanked second and third.

On the news, the official websites of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange show that China Securities, State Power Investment New Energy Closed Infrastructure Securities Investment Fund and AVIC Jingneng Photovoltaic Closed Infrastructure Securities Investment Fund have been officially approved, and the funds raised are expected to exceed 10 billion yuan .This marks that my country’s REITs market will usher in the first batch of new energy REITs in the country.Inject a new asset type into the REITs market.

In addition, semiconductors also received a net purchase of 1.565 billion yuan in northbound funds this week.

On the news,On March 2, Vice Premier Liu He investigated the development of integrated circuit companies in Beijing and presided over a symposium.Liu He emphasized that the development of the integrated circuit industry must give full play to the advantages of the new nationwide system and make good use of both government and market forces. The government should formulate integrated circuit industry policies in line with national conditions and new situations, guide long-term investment, give equal preferential policies to domestic talents, give real national treatment to foreign experts, and help companies speed up the introduction and training of talents.

The current valuation of the chip semiconductor sector is still at a historically low level. The latest valuation of the chip industry index is about 43 times, which is at an extremely low level of about 26% of the three-year valuation.

CITIC Securities predicts that after the “two sessions”, policy support for the semiconductor industry is expected to increase. It is recommended to pay attention to semiconductor manufacturing, equipment, materials, parts autonomy and high-end chip localization related to the “stuck neck” problem.

In the list of stocks with a large proportion of northbound funds to increase their positions this week,Yueshuidian, Xinlai Applied Materials, CCCC Real EstateWaiting for the top three.

Among them, Guangdong Hydropower announced on the evening of March 3 that Renhua Guangdong Hydropower, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Southeast Yue Hydropower Investment Co., Ltd., signed the “Renhua Investment Promotion Agreement” with the People’s Government of Renhua County, Shaoguan City, Guangdong Province. “. Renhua Yue Hydropower plans to invest in the development of Renhua Yue Hydropower Agriculture (Fishing) Solar Complementary Project in Dongtang Town, Zhoutian Town, and Shitang Town, Renhua County. The total investment of the project is 420 million yuan, and the installed capacity is 10OMW.

And CCCC Real Estate, which has the third largest shareholding ratio, announced on the evening of March 2 that the company received relevant approvals from the actual controller China Communications Construction Group Co., Ltd. and the controlling shareholder CCCC Real Estate Group Co., Ltd., agreeing to the company’s issuance of stocks to specific objects. plan.

The plan stated that the company plans to issue no more than about 209 million shares to no more than 35 objects, and the total amount of funds raised will not exceed 3.5 billion yuan. Can only be implemented after registration.

In addition, this week, northbound funds also bought a large number of companies with the Chinese prefix.inEnergy ChinaObtained the largest increase in the number of shares held by northbound funds, reaching 88.1429 million shares,China UnicomWith 76.1798 million shares, it ranked fourth in the number of increased shares this week.

On the news, centering on the improvement of state-owned assets, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission mobilized and deployed state-owned enterprises to carry out world-class enterprise value creation actions against benchmarks.

Zhang Yuzhuo, Secretary and Director of the Party Committee of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, emphasized at the meeting that we must firmly grasp theMake state-owned capital and state-owned enterprises stronger and betterFor this fundamental goal, make good use of the two ways of enhancing core competitiveness and enhancing core functions, and take value creation as the key point to firmly promote the high-quality development of the enterprise, accelerate the establishment of a world-class enterprise, build a new development pattern for services, and comprehensively promote Chinese-style modernization provides a solid foundation and strategic support.

It is worth noting that the concept stocks related to state-owned enterprises and central enterprises have frequently strengthened recently, and the overall valuation of the sector is at a low level. Discussions on the reshaping of the valuation of state-owned enterprise stocks are becoming increasingly intense in the market.

Industrial Securities believes that the price-earnings ratio of the Wind Central Enterprises Market Index is 9.99 times, which is significantly lower than the 17.99 times of all A shares. Moreover, from the perspective of equity risk premium, the equity risk premium of the Wind central enterprise large-cap index is at 85.1% since 2010, which points to the prominent cost performance of the current central enterprise allocation.