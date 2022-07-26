Guided readingNorthbound funds on July 26: Net inflows are power equipment, and net sales are electronics. The top five industries with net purchases are power equipment, communications, household appliances, banking, and steel.

On the previous trading day, northbound funds sold a net 3.385 billion throughout the day. The short-term risk appetite was unstable and appropriate caution was required.

The industry with the most net purchases of northbound funds is power equipment, with a net purchase of 621 million, and the industry with the most net sales is electronics, with a net sales of 764 million. The top five industries with net purchases are power equipment, communications, household appliances, banking, and steel. The top net purchases in the power equipment sector include TCL Central, CATL, TBEA, Huichuan Technology, and Mingyang Intelligence. Northbound funds have continued to net purchases in the communication sector for the past 5 trading days, and can focus on tracking in the short term, and have continued to sell nets in the real estate sector for the past 5 trading days, and need to remain relatively cautious in the short term.

Among the top 20 net purchases of individual stocks, Northbound funds have made net purchases of Huayou Cobalt and Zhongji InnoLight for the past 5 consecutive trading days, which can be focused on tracking.

Among the top 20 net selling, northbound funds have been net selling to Ping An Bank and Keda Manufacturing for nearly 5 consecutive trading days, and they should be relatively cautious in the short term. Duirunhe software has changed from continuous net buying to net selling, which needs to be followed and observed in the short term.

(Author: Zhao Ling Practicing Certificate: A0680615040001)