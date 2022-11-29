Securities Times News , Northeast Securities pointed out that at present, the path planning for credit repair of real estate companies is gradually clear, and the sector is undergoing valuation repairs. However, due to factors such as falling housing prices, sales are still in a weak recovery channel. With the gradual rationalization of real estate support policies and stable economic growth policies, home buyers’ confidence in new homes is expected to gradually recover. It is recommended to pay attention to the flexible opportunities under the background of the gradual restoration of credit of high-quality mixed enterprises and private enterprises, and the return of land acquisition and sales operations. At the same time, stable green housing enterprises Will continue to benefit from the improvement of the industry structure and the improvement of profitability. For A shares, it is recommended to pay attention to Gemdale Group, Seazen Holdings, Poly Development, China Merchants Shekou, C&D Inc., Huafa, Vanke A, Binjiang Group; for H shares, it is recommended to pay attention to China Overseas Development, China Resources Landmark, Longfor Group, Country Garden, Midea Real Estate.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

