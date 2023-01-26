Home Business Northrop Grumman’s Q4 earnings per share and revenue beat expectations Provided by Investing.com
© Reuters. Northrop Grumman’s Q4 earnings per share, revenue beat estimates

Investing.com – Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC ) reported fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, with data showing revenue topping analysts’ estimates and earnings per share beating analysts’ estimates. teacher’s expectations.

In the company’s latest financial report, the company’s earnings per share were $7.50 and total revenue was $10B, while the previous survey of analysts by Investing.com showed that analysts expected the company’s revenue to be $9.66B , with EPS of $6.58.

Shares of Northrop Grumman have fallen 15 percent this year, underperforming the S&P 500’s 4.6 percent gain over the same period.

Before Northrop Grumman announced its earnings, some US stock companies in the industrial sector also announced their earnings this month.

On Tuesday, Raytheon Technologies released its fourth-quarter earnings report of $1.27 per share on $18.09B in revenue, compared to Wall Street’s expectations for EPS of $1.24 on $18.19B in revenue.

In addition, Union Pacific’s earnings report on Tuesday fell short of analysts’ expectations. The data showed the company’s EPS of $2.67 on revenue of $6.2B. Previously, Investing.com’s survey of analysts had expected the company’s earnings per share of $2.78 on revenue of $6.31B .

