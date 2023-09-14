Norwegian Company Receives Dual-Fuel Car Transport Vessel Manufactured by Chinese Shipyards

A new car transport vessel with dual propulsion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuels has been delivered to the Norwegian company SFL Corporation Ltd. The vessel, named Emden, was manufactured by Chinese shipyards Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited and China Shipbuilding Trading.

The 13-deck ship measures 200 meters in length and 38 meters in width. It has a speed of 19 knots and a maximum cruising range of 15,000 nautical miles. The vessel can transport a maximum of 7,000 vehicles, and it has two decks that are designed to house vehicles powered by hydrogen.

The demand for automobile transport vessels has been increasing in the market over the past two years. This can be attributed to both insufficient shipping capacity and the inability of veteran vessels to meet current emissions requirements. The introduction of the Emden is expected to help address these challenges and provide a more environmentally friendly solution in the transportation of vehicles.

The use of liquefied natural gas as a fuel source for ships has been growing in popularity due to its lower emissions compared to traditional fossil fuels. This new vessel’s dual propulsion system will further contribute to reducing the environmental impact of the shipping industry.

The delivery of the Emden highlights the continuous collaboration between Chinese shipyards and international companies in meeting the evolving demands of the maritime industry. The vessel’s advanced features and dual propulsion system demonstrate the progress being made in sustainable shipping practices.

The Emden is set to contribute to the efficient and environmentally conscious transportation of vehicles, supporting the global shift towards cleaner energy alternatives. As the demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions continues to rise, such advancements in shipbuilding technology are crucial in ensuring a more sustainable future for the shipping industry.