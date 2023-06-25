Not a trace of shame about flying: Orders for planes are pouring in – the boom is threatening climate goals

A spirit of optimism in civil aviation: The number of passenger aircraft is likely to double by 2041. However, this development runs counter to climate neutrality.

There is a spirit of optimism at the world’s largest air show in Le Bourget near Paris.

Image: Ludovic Marin/Pool/EPA

The world‘s largest air show from Le Bourget near Paris is taking place this week for the first time since 2019 after a long Covid break. The severe industry crisis with discarded and half-empty aircraft is now over: the passenger volume from before the pandemic has also been reached again in the long-haul segment.

