“Not agreed”: Zuckerberg on Musk’s recent fight statements

Mark Zuckerberg said Elon Musk’s recent cage-fighting statements should be taken with a pinch of salt.

He told Threads Friday to “assume that anything he says isn’t prearranged.”

The meta boss made the comment after Musk claimed they’d settled on an “epic location.”

There we have it again.

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have proven their fierce rivalry once again as the two billionaires continue to trade taunts.

The competitors of the social networks once again exchanged blows. Because they made conflicting statements on their own platforms about the logistics of their much-anticipated cage fight.

The meta boss seemed to be people rolled into one thread post Warning on Friday not to take Musk’s comments with a pinch of salt. Musk previously made new claims about the details of the fight.

Zuckerberg said not to give any weight to Musk’s claims. He himself will only make an official announcement if Musk “ever commits to a fixed date” for the fight.

“Until then, please assume that anything he says hasn’t been agreed yet,” Zuckerberg wrote.

He also said he’s “ready” to fight the X owner since inviting him to work out their differences.

Zuckerberg wants the cage fight at the UFC or ONE

“I’m not waiting for Elon, but I’ll share the details of my next fight when I’m ready,” he added. “When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts the spotlight on the elite athletes who are at the top of the game. You can do that by partnering with professional organizations like the UFC or ONE to put together a great event.”

Zuckerberg’s post came hours later Musk claimedthat the fight would be organized by the billionaires’ foundations, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and the Musk Foundation, and not by the UFC. He also suggested the fight would be streamed live on Meta and X and that Italy’s prime minister and culture minister had agreed on an “epic location”.

Shortly after Musk made these bold claims on X, Italian culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano declared in a explanation he added that he had a “friendly chat” with Musk and that they are “thinking about” how to organize the event. But he didn’t say if they had agreed on a location or date for the fight.

Without public confirmation from Zuckerberg, Musk has been brazen explainedthat her Brawl is streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter. Also, all proceeds from the fight should go to a veteran charity.

For the past month, the pair have had an argument on the rival social media platforms, taunting each other. Zuckerberg mimicked the way Musk tweets in posts on threads, by replying to posts with the word “concerning”.as Musk has done at least 26 times on X.

Musk hit back by saying proposed a “literal cock-measuring contest.” and called the Meta founder an “asshole”.

Meta and X didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request, which was made outside of normal business hours.

