Italy-India, great agreements between Meloni and Prime Minister Modi

Giorgia Meloni returns from India with a number of major strategic partnership agreementswhich promise a collaboration from “friendly” countries after the well-known crisis of the marines and the subsequent cancellation of the order for Finmeccanica’s helicopters. The new agreements mainly concern the defense and armaments sector given that India, fifth world economic power, wants to invest 200 billion euros in this sector.

Minister Crosetto will therefore soon be in Delhi to meet his institutional counterpart. There is talk of significant agreements with Enel, Piaggio, Leonardo, Italferr, Cassa depositi e prestiti, Stellantis, Fincantieri. In short, very big stuff, a strategic agreement that indicates the creation of a privileged axis between Rome and New Delhi. Certainly the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a right-wing Indian nationalist helped a lot. In all this dizzying round of economic and industrial agreements, however, one fact is striking. L’agreement between the Moraraji Desai Institute of Yoga, of the Ayush ministry, and the Italian school Sarva Yoga.

L’Ayush is an Indian alternative medicine ministry and it clearly is very endorsed by and Hindu traditionalist like Modiconvinced vegetarian. Ayush ministry is something that in Italy would sound like something like that “Ministry of Traditional Medicine”. That is, it is about all of that series of alternative healing techniques actually viewed with some diffidence by medical science western. Instead the Italian counterpart is the “Sarva Yoga International”.

Going to their site it says that: “Sarva Yoga International aims to promote and spread yoga in modern society by respecting the values ​​of its most authentic tradition”. And then again: “Sarva Yoga International it is inspired by the teachings of great Masters, great souls or Mahatmas, who have left humanity their messages of peace for an evolution of individual and collective consciousness”.

The site then offers numerous external links to international associations among which the Italian one of the “Integral Yoga Center La Spezia” stands out again. Obviously the agreement signed is with the Italian section of the international organisation. It is not known if Meloni is watching the cartoons of our new mystical collaborator Paramahansa Yogananda, but he told us he was happy with the agreement and thanked her sincerely from a cave in the Himalayas from which he follows world events.

