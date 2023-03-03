With the partial departure from Bern, the long-established company also loses the right to depict the Matterhorn.

They are triangular, can be found around the world and stand for the Swiss brand: the chocolate corners from Toblerone. All Toblerone is currently produced in the factory in the west of Bern. From the end of 2023, however, the chocolate will also be produced in Slovakia, as was announced last year. This now has an impact on the well-known design of the chocolate.

Instead of “of Switzerland”, the packaging must now say “established in Switzerland” – “founded in Switzerland”, as the newspapers of the CH Media group write. According to the current Swissness rules, the Matterhorn must also give way as a logo. But one mountain remains.

Following the redesign, Mondelez shares, “a modernized and streamlined mountain logo that aligns with the geometric and triangular aesthetic.”

The expansion of the plants in Slovakia is related to the success of the product. Brands such as Milka and Suchard are also produced in the Mondelez factory there. According to its own statements, the group wants to remain loyal to the Bern location, as a spokeswoman assured the Keystone-SDA news agency last year.

The workers at the Toblerone factory in Bern-Brünnen are demanding six percent more wages. Wage negotiations with the US owner group Mondelez have now begun. After several changes of ownership, the famous triangular chocolate is now being produced by the international food group. The plant in the west of Bern has around 200 employees. According to the Unia trade union, a good half of them have signed a petition to management to demand wages. Included in the six percent is the cost-of-living adjustment and the increase in health insurance premiums, which sometimes account for almost one percent of the basic wage for employees. In addition, after lean years, a general increase in real wages is finally needed. Because the Bernese chocolate factory is highly profitable. And the Mondelez Group is also doing well on an international level. Modelez posted net income of $2.7 billion last year.

The Toblerone has been in production since 1908. In 1985, production was relocated from the Länggass district in Bern to the current plant in Bern-Brünnen.



