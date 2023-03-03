Home Business Not enough Swissness – Toblerone: Swissness gone – Matterhorn gone – News
Business

Not enough Swissness – Toblerone: Swissness gone – Matterhorn gone – News

by admin
Not enough Swissness – Toblerone: Swissness gone – Matterhorn gone – News
Not enough Swissness – Toblerone: Swissness gone – Matterhorn gone – <a data-ail="743553" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >News</a> – SRFnews/wirtschaft/nicht-genuegend-swissness-toblerone-swissness-weg-matterhorn-weg”/>news“/>news/wirtschaft/nicht-genuegend-swissness-toblerone-swissness-weg-matterhorn-weg”/>news/wirtschaft/nicht-genuegend-swissness-toblerone-swissness-weg-matterhorn-weg”/>News“/>news“/>News“/>news/wirtschaft/nicht-genuegend-swissness-toblerone-swissness-weg-matterhorn-weg?nav_source=smart_app_banner, affiliate-data=pt=232283&ct=SmartBanner”/>


Skip to content


  1. News

  2. Business

  3. Current article
news/wirtschaft/nicht-genuegend-swissness-toblerone-swissness-weg-matterhorn-weg”/>News“/>
Contents

With the partial departure from Bern, the long-established company also loses the right to depict the Matterhorn.

They are triangular, can be found around the world and stand for the Swiss brand: the chocolate corners from Toblerone. All Toblerone is currently produced in the factory in the west of Bern. From the end of 2023, however, the chocolate will also be produced in Slovakia, as was announced last year. This now has an impact on the well-known design of the chocolate.

Instead of “of Switzerland”, the packaging must now say “established in Switzerland” – “founded in Switzerland”, as the newspapers of the CH Media group write. According to the current Swissness rules, the Matterhorn must also give way as a logo. But one mountain remains.

Legend:

Redesign needed: Toblerone needs a new mountain.

Keystone

Following the redesign, Mondelez shares, “a modernized and streamlined mountain logo that aligns with the geometric and triangular aesthetic.”

victim of their own success

The expansion of the plants in Slovakia is related to the success of the product. Brands such as Milka and Suchard are also produced in the Mondelez factory there. According to its own statements, the group wants to remain loyal to the Bern location, as a spokeswoman assured the Keystone-SDA news agency last year.

Employers demand higher wages


open box
Box zuklappen

The workers at the Toblerone factory in Bern-Brünnen are demanding six percent more wages. Wage negotiations with the US owner group Mondelez have now begun. After several changes of ownership, the famous triangular chocolate is now being produced by the international food group.

The plant in the west of Bern has around 200 employees. According to the Unia trade union, a good half of them have signed a petition to management to demand wages.

Included in the six percent is the cost-of-living adjustment and the increase in health insurance premiums, which sometimes account for almost one percent of the basic wage for employees. In addition, after lean years, a general increase in real wages is finally needed. Because the Bernese chocolate factory is highly profitable. And the Mondelez Group is also doing well on an international level. Modelez posted net income of $2.7 billion last year.

The Toblerone has been in production since 1908. In 1985, production was relocated from the Länggass district in Bern to the current plant in Bern-Brünnen.


SRF 4 News, 03/01/2023; 12:00 o’clock;


  1. News

  2. Business

  3. Current article

Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.

Close


Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. More

Push notifications are brief notifications on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Click on one of the links to go to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. Fewer

You have already hidden this notice about the activation of browser push notifications several times. Do you want to permanently hide this notice or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?

news/mostread/198/web/12″>

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll right






See also  Copper and iron at record prices, here are the reasons for the rally (and what could stop it)

You may also like

SAP Salary: This chart shows how much the...

How is Michael Schumacher doing? The revelations of...

Swissness gone – Matterhorn gone – Can the...

Usa: ISM Servizi February confirms solidity of the...

Peek & Cloppenburg Düsseldorf starts protective shield insolvency...

Volkswagen sees sharp growth in production and revenues...

Company car calculator 2023: Simply calculate monetary benefits

Ministry of Enterprise, call for tenders to hire...

OnePlus Ace 2V and other mobile phones are...

Petrol and diesel cars, the EU vote postponed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy