Not even Schlein wants Bonaccini as flood commissioner. The secret of the Pd

Elly Schlein and Stefano Bonaccini

Secrets and plots. Bonaccini, the flood commissioner, should serve a third term in Emilia Romagna and that’s not going well. Schlein wants to change everything

It’s hard to believe but rumors come from the Palace confirmed by both the Democratic Party and the leaders of the right: the biggest obstacle to the appointment of Stefano Bonaccini he is called the flood commissioner in Emilia Romagna Elly Schlein, the new national secretary. Not for an ill-concealed malice of the young Italian-Swiss leader or for enmity (which does not exist) but for an ordinary and strategic calculation. In the event of the appointment of Bonaccini as commissioner, agreed between the government and the Region, with the approval of the president Sergio Mattarella, obtorto collo would re-propose his candidacy to lead Emilia Romagna for the third term.

Ed Elly he has no intention of renewing the old apparatus of the Democratic Party, much less in top administrative positions, where the last economies of power of the party are currently moving. And then how could he, by accepting Bonaccini for his third term, oppose the same re-nomination in Campania of the capataz and political “enemy” Vincenzo De Luca? To the insiders il not by Schlein appears obvious and for a higher purpose.

READ ALSO: Flood in Emilia Romagna, on the rock commissioner Mattarella

READ ALSO: Emilia Romagna flood, Bonaccini asks for billions to save his seat

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

