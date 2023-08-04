Not just a male domain: Young blacksmiths advertise the craft

It’s loud and it’s warm: five forges are burning next to each other, 20 people are scurrying about with hammers or tongs with glowing metal in their hands. The young blacksmiths’ meeting has been taking place in Dinkelsbühl (Ansbach district) since Tuesday. This means that young blacksmiths from all over Germany come together and present their craft.

Blacksmiths advertise for the next generation

There will be a tent in the Spitalhof until Saturday, where onlookers can come and watch at any time. At the hands-on station, children can put on a small blacksmith’s apron themselves and hammer hot metal into shape together with the grown-ups.

“Perhaps we can persuade one or the other that he wants to learn the craft of blacksmithing himself at some point,” says organizer Thomas-Maria Schmidt. He is a blacksmith himself in Rhineland-Palatinate and set up the young blacksmith meeting four years ago to encourage young people. Because, as in many manual trades, it does not come automatically – among the ten most popular manual trades, the metal worker is in seventh place, and the trend is falling. According to the Central Association of German Crafts (ZDH), there were almost 12,800 apprentices in 2022. By way of comparison: there were more than 62,000 trainees in the most popular profession, automotive mechatronics.

Unite technology and creativity

Young blacksmith Robin Muth’s passion for forging began at the age of twelve. Today he is 18 years old and in the second year of his apprenticeship. So far he is being trained as a metalworker, a job that his father and grandfather have already practiced. The third year is about metal design. For him, the perfect combination of technology and creativity are united in the blacksmith’s job: “In the end, you’re just capable of building all sorts of things: from railings to grave decorations to entrance gates.”