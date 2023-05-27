Not just private investors – emerging markets fuel the new gold rush – News

1136 tons of gold – this is the amount central banks bought last year. Current value: $64 billion.

The buying frenzy continued in the first quarter of this year. Singapore: plus 69 tons. China: plus 58 tons. Türkiye: plus 30 tons. Turkey bought a record 148 tons of gold last year.

“It’s not central banks in the western world that buy gold. They are emerging market central banks,” says UBS commodities analyst Giovanni Staunovo. “You have a lot of dollar investments and you don’t want to hold them anymore. Because they don’t know what will happen if they end up on a list.”

What he’s alluding to: The gold purchases are a reaction to the sanctions against Russia. An estimated half of Russia’s currency reserves are frozen abroad.

A geopolitical showdown between the West and a number of emerging countries is looming.

The new study “In Gold We Trust” shows how the global gold market is shifting from West to East. It says: “A geopolitical showdown between the West and a number of emerging countries is looming. The US dollar-centric global monetary system is coming under increasing pressure.” The main author is Ronald-Peter Stöferle from the fund and asset manager Incrementum in Liechtenstein.

Swiss gold smelters benefit

One western country is still benefiting: Switzerland, the global hub for gold. It is home to five gold smelters that together refine two-thirds of the world‘s gold.

A look at the customs statistics shows that more and more gold is entering Switzerland. While it was 2244 tons in 2018, the amount has increased to 2395 tons in 2022 – almost seven percent more. In 2022, 64 tons of gold from Russia also came to Switzerland – three times more than in the previous year. However, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) points out that this does not necessarily mean that the gold came from Russia. Russian gold does not mean «exported from Russia» The country of origin principle applies. The BAZG writes: “The country of origin is the country in which the goods were completely obtained, manufactured or the last significant processing was carried out.” In March, 10,117 kilograms of Russian-origin gold that had been exported from Great Britain arrived in Switzerland. No one knows how long this gold has been there. Since August 4, 2022, no gold exported from Russia may be imported into Switzerland.

You can feel the great demand at the Argor Heraeus gold smelter in Mendrisio (TI). “In the last few months, the quantities of 400-ounce bars have gone up significantly,” says Managing Director Robin Kolvenbach. These bars are usually bought by large investors such as central banks. Kolvenbach speaks of a “doubling or tripling”.

Legend: Central banks typically buy 400 ounce bars. This corresponds to around 12.5 kilos. Current market value: more than 700,000 francs.

According to the Vienna report and figures from the World Gold Council, 2022 was also a record year for private investors. They bought more gold coins and smaller bars than in the previous decade. Demand will remain high in the first quarter of 2023 as well.

100’000 Goldvreneli

The German-Austrian gold trader Philoro senses this in his Zurich office. Chairman of the Board of Directors Christian Brenner speaks of a wave that he is currently experiencing: “In a wave, products are being bought in larger denominations. 250 gram bars, 100 gram bars up to sometimes a kilo.

Coins are also in high demand. He sold 100,000 gold vreneli last year.

But there are also voices like that of the gold trader Degussa. Managing Director Andreas Hablützel says: “In the last four to five months, customers are more likely to sell than buy.” The high price of gold is tempting. Also, many felt the inflation and needed the money.

Gold price continues to rise

The price of gold is currently very volatile, but it keeps hitting record highs and recently broke the $2,000 mark. It is trading above $1900 again this week.

UBS commodities analyst Giovanni Staunovo believes the price will continue to rise. “We expect the price of gold to rise towards $2,100 per troy ounce by the end of the year. In the spring of next year we see it at around $2200.”

The authors of the “In Gold We Trust” report see the price of gold at the end of this decade at 4800 US dollars – if the global economy slips into recession.