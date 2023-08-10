Not only artificial intelligence, the pharmaceutical sector is the new Eldorado of the USA

From Artificial Intelligence to Biotechnology: American Business

An interesting report by Goldman Sachs reports that it has estimated at approx 700 billion dollars the cash that American companies of pharmaceutical sector they will allocate to the acquisition of other companies and to research and development. Many patents industry, Goldman analysts say, will expire by the end of the decade, for very important drugs.

Due to these deadlines, the loss deriving from companies in 2030 is estimated at around 200 billion: the end of patents will in fact allow competition from generic drugs. This is impressing the industry a huge boost to mergers and acquisitions: and of this we have had conspicuous symptoms in the last seven months. Some innovations have come in the segment of anti-obesity drugs, a market which is estimated at 100 billion dollars.

READ ALSO: The role of technology in the pharmaceutical industry

Obesity is a complex disease which has a strong connection with many other diseases. The two currently approved drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, are unlikely to be able to meet market demand in the long term. Many companies are already trying new approaches, determined by recent research. Further segments with significant development potential that Goldman highlights are those of Alzheimer’s and gene therapy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

