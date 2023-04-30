Not only in Germany: Chile is looking for a partner in the lithium business

Chile has one of the largest lithium deposits in the world. The ideal supplier for Olaf Scholz. But the country’s president is pushing for a quasi-nationalization – and thereby possibly deterring German companies.

It was only a few weeks ago that Germany and Chile renewed their raw materials partnership. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the Latin American country as a “desired partner” among strategic suppliers. Politically, these are good prerequisites. But at least since the announcement of a new lithium strategy in Santiago by President Gabriel Boric, the concrete question has been how German companies are positioning themselves to secure their supply of the raw material that is so important for e-mobility.

Because European countries and companies would also be ideal partners for Chile and therefore welcome, says Michael Schmidt, raw materials expert at the German raw materials agency DERA. “In a ‘total package’, such a commitment could, in addition to pure investments, also include components such as the training of specialists, academic cooperation and technological exchange. Chinese companies tend not to offer anything like this, at least so far.” That would also fit with the Chilean government’s claim to establish the country more strongly in the area of ​​further value creation. “But if, for example, China agrees to make large investments, the government would probably find it difficult to ignore it,” says Schmidt.

In a national television speech last week, the young president announced a long-awaited strategy whereby the state wants to increase its influence in order to ensure “controlled” development of the lithium business – unlike the uncontrolled growth in neighboring Argentina, which is also having a severe impact on the environment strained. The word “nationalization” quickly made the rounds. On closer inspection, Boric relies on public-private partnerships with a slim state majority. At the same time, however, the new strategy is an invitation: a starting signal for new licenses – which, however, may have scared off many companies at first.

“Campaign” to new developments

In the La Moneda Palace, the President explained the most important points of the government, how the potential of the mineral for Chile should be used more in the future. “Our country has 45 percent of the world‘s reserves and is the second largest producer in the world after Australia,” said Boric. Today, lithium is only mined in the Salar de Atacama, a salt pan 90 kilometers long and 35 kilometers wide. “And yet our country’s production accounts for more than 30 percent of the world market.” The potential is “enormous”.

In addition to the Salar de Atacama, which contains 90 percent of the lithium deposits, there are more than 60 other salt basins and lakes, Boric explained: “This policy will therefore also be a campaign to explore them, assess their production potential and – which is very important – also to mark out the protected areas and lakes where mining will not take place.” Voted on a left ticket in 2021, the 37-year-old is unmistakably aiming for an ecological turnaround: “This is the best chance we have of making the transition to a sustainable, developed economy.”

The two companies that dominate mining should also switch to more environmentally friendly techniques: instead of allowing large quantities of salt water to evaporate in pools – with billions of liters of water being lost in the already dry Atacama Desert to the suffering of the population – a more advanced process is to be used become the rule: In the so-called DLE process, which is already being successfully tested in projects, the brine can be pumped to a processing plant in which a resin or absorption material extracts the lithium from the brine. The brine is then fed back into the aquifers of the basin.

20 percent of world production

The chemical company Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM), which mines by far the most at Salar de Atacama, has already announced plans to soon produce the lithium salts in a CO2- and water-neutral manner. South Korean battery manufacturer LG is one of its customers. Thanks to good contacts with the previous government, SQM has extensive mining rights, which expire in 2030. Then three quarters of Chile’s lithium carbonate production – exports of 157,000 tons in 2022 – and 20 percent of global production – would be up for grabs. The US company Albemarle, which also took over a German lithium company a few years ago, controls a quarter of the production in Atacama with 50,000 tons.

There are only a few big players in the global lithium market. There are mining companies and refineries on the one hand and battery manufacturers and large customers from the automotive and electronics industries on the other. The largest known lithium deposits are in the South American lithium triangle of the Andes countries Chile, Argentina and Bolivia. Australia, China and Zimbabwe also have large reserves. The worldwide known reserves are currently given as 14 million tons. The forecast demand will foreseeably exceed this many times over.

The Chinese stake of 24 percent in SQM should also be curious as to what the announced new state influence means. Boric has already announced that his government will be in talks with SQM in the first half of the year about the new investment guidelines and the desired public-private partnerships. SQM’s share price fell temporarily by 20 percent after the president’s speech.

Great nervousness

In fact, the announcement of the national lithium strategy caused some nervousness in the market. From the point of view of experts, however, it also has a signal effect in terms of greater predictability. “A clear legal framework that applies equally to all participants, whether producers or project developers, is long overdue and should initially be viewed positively,” says DERA expert Schmidt. This allows the industry, if the announcement is implemented accordingly, to get involved in the country with a certain degree of security. And Chile needs foreign investors in the lithium sector, according to Schmidt. Without more legal certainty, Chile’s market share would fall from the current 26 percent to less than 13 percent in the coming years.

The President also announced a new national lithium company. Until it is founded, however, the state-owned copper company Codelco is supposed to enforce the state’s right to have a say. He would also be the contact for German interests. However, who wants to join the ranks of potential investors – and who wants to bring the political raw materials partnership to life – is unclear. The chemical group BASF could be considered, as could the car manufacturers Mercedes or Volkswagen. In the past, they have all shown that they are actively seeking their own partnerships for the secure procurement of the precious raw material.

When asked, BASF let it be known that the group obtains lithium for the production of cathode materials for batteries “from different countries and from different suppliers”. More detailed information about supply relationships would not be given. The Ludwigshafen-based company has been part of a development-politically funded network for years that is committed to sustainable supply chains for lithium from the Atacama Salar.

Will Germany join the queue?

The cross-industry project “Responsible Lithium Partnership” aims at a responsible use of natural resources in the watershed of the Salar de Atacama in discussion with local interest groups. The initiative, founded in 2021 by BASF, the Mercedes-Benz Group, Daimler Truck, Fairphone and Volkswagen, has since been taken on by BMW. All participants confirm that the procurement of lithium or the purchase of mineral raw materials has nothing to do with the partnership.

Anyone in Germany who wants to take money into their hands to get involved in mining under the semi-governmental conditions should make a decision in the coming months. Observers say that Chinese market participants are already pawing their feet, but there are also good opportunities for European companies to enter into partnerships. Interested parties would probably wait and see the small print of the strategy, says commodity expert Schmidt, who speaks of a time window of six to nine months, “to seize the opportunity by the forelock”. Because: “In terms of sustainable procurement with the lowest possible CO2 footprint, the lowest risk is located in Latin America.”

The British project developer CleanTech, who reacted to the alleged nationalization in an investor note, also sees it that way. The focus of “majority state control” is on assets that are considered strategically important for the country, it says. The Salare Atacama and Maricunga are acceptable in the first place. For other deposits, private companies with licenses to explore for exploitable deposits would be able to apply for a minority interest from the state. But no one is forced to do this.

Germany is a desirable partner

In Santiago, observers from the German Chamber of Commerce Abroad (AHK) and the information service GTAI, both of whom do not want to speak of “nationalization”, confirm that Chile would like Germany to enter the country. Because the deposits have been in the hands of the state for a long time and mining can only take place with the appropriate mining permits within a specified framework. Additionally, the state already has massive benefits and revenues from the lithium business. In 2022, according to official figures, he received more than $5 billion in taxes on the extraction of the raw material, or 1.6 percent of GDP.

From the point of view of AHK Managing Director Cornelia Sonnenberg, “German parties interested in participating in the mining and processing of lithium on site could also join together to form a consortium structure that reflects parts of the processing chains.” German actors in process technology with know-how about special chemicals and technological experience on the salars are already active in the Andean country.

And with the copper company Codelco, which has already agreed a partnership with Hamburg-based Aurubis, you have a stable negotiating partner, says Sonnenberg – who, unlike politicians, will not be gone again in three years. With the Competence Center for Raw Materials set up at the AHK, the managing director is definitely preparing for turbulent times in order to support potential candidates who want to fit into the lithium queue alongside Americans, Canadians, French or Chinese. There are different ways to get started.”

The article first appeared at Capital.de.