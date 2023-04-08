Home Business Not only oil and gas: Heating with wood is also becoming more difficult
Not only oil and gas: Heating with wood is also becoming more difficult

The old federal government already set new limit values ​​for stoves. In the case of solid fuels, the exhaust air may only contain 0.15 grams of dust and four grams of carbon monoxide per cubic meter. What is shifting, however, is the year of manufacture of the affected devices. From December 2024, the furnaces that went into operation before March 21, 2010 are now due.

In the beginning, only “middle age groups” were affected

Initially, it was only about old appliances from before 1975. However, there are soon only exceptions for existing open fireplaces or historic stoves from before 1950. Newer models from recent years usually meet the requirements and have the corresponding test marks.

Otherwise a certificate from the manufacturer will help – or the chimney sweep will have to measure it. If the values ​​are too high, only retrofitting will help, which may be worthwhile for expensive tiled stoves, but is not possible with simple models. Then the only option is to shut it down or replace it.

Convert to wood pellets or large single stove

Some outdated devices can be converted to use wood pellets, which have lower emissions. The permitted exceptions also include old bathing stoves, smaller kitchen stoves and basic stoves as well as the large single-room heating systems, which alone heat the entire apartment.

