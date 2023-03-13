Not only SVB-Silicon Valley Bank: end of broadcasts also for Signature Bank, the regional bank based in New York, specialized in providing loans to companies active in the crypto world.

In a note released yesterday, Sunday 12 March 2023, the US Treasury, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Federal Reserve announced the decision to close Signature Bank, to prevent the contagion of the crisis triggered by the crash of the start-up bank SVB, citing the presence of a systemic risk.

Citing the presence of “a similar systemic risk for Signature Bank, New York”, the three federal authorities of the United States Fed, US Treasury, FDIC announced that they have closed Signature Bank, specifying that all those who have accounts with the institution they will get their money back.

“All deposits of this institution will be returned in full. As in the case of Silicon Valley Bank, there will be no losses for taxpayers”, reads the joint press release, which therefore also excludes the option of a bailout in this case.

Signature is one of the major banks financing the cryptocurrency world, the largest alongside Silvergate, which announced its liquidation last week.

As of December 31, 2022, Signature had $110.4 billion in assets and $88.6 billion in deposits.