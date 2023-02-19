Home Business Not only the 256GB tablet is popular: Cube Rubik’s Cube X Pad is equipped with a 2K full-fit screen as standard–fast technology–technology changes the future
2023-02-19

Recently, Cube Rubik’s Cube announced that it will soon launch the Cube Rubik’s X Pad Tablet PC, popularizing 256GB tablets.

Now,The official posted a configuration diagram of the new product, announcing more parameters of this tablet.

From the figure,X Pad is equipped with 8GB memory and 256GB storage, has 8000mAh battery, and the screen is 1600*2??? A single camera + flash module.

In other respects, based on known information,It uses Dimensity 900 octa-core chip6nm process manufacturing, including 2 Arm Cortex-A78 large cores with a main frequency of 2.4GHz and 6 Arm Cortex-A55 high-efficiency cores with a main frequency of 2.0GHz.

In addition, Dimensity 900 integrates a 5G modem and Wi-Fi 6, which supports 5G Sub-6GHz full-band and 5G dual-carrier aggregation technology, which can achieve a spectrum bandwidth of up to 120MHz.

At present, the specific price of Cube X Pad has not been announced yet.But it is expected that there will be a certain improvement on the mobile phone than the previous iPlay50 Pro.

