The final week of July is full of important macro events to which is added the entry into the heart of the quarterly season both on Wall Street and in Europe. Piazza Affari also sees the quarterly roundup starting with in the foreground big names such as Enel, Eni, Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit.

Fed in the foreground

The epicenter of the week will undoubtedly be the Fed meeting which on Wednesday evening should give birth to a new rate hike of 75 basis points. A hawkish surprise, a jumbo 100bp hike, seems less likely after the statements of several members in the last two weeks. Expectations of a less aggressive Fed that led to the rebound of the markets. Powell could provide more detailed guidance on the future path of monetary policy, also in light of the particularly disappointing recent macro data.

“It will also be important to know the Federal Reserve’s vision on the US economy, on inflation and on the next monetary policy moves,” argues Pietro di Lorenzo, professional trader and founder of SOSTrader.

In the USA several findings on the manufacturing sector are on the agenda (today the Chicago Fed, Tuesday Fed Richmond and Thursday Fed Kansas City), all expected to record a further deterioration. Thursday focus instead on preliminary figure for second quarter GDPexpected from the Bloomberg consensus in slight growth, even if the model of the Fed in Atlanta expects a decline of 1.6% qoq.

In Europe, spotlight on inflation

Turning our gaze to Europe, the most awaited data is certainly that of inflation in July. Preliminary reading is coming on Friday and consensus indicates further upside. In the euro area, focus also on the first data on GDP for the second quarter of the main economies: that of Germany is on the agenda on Friday with the possibility that it registers zero growth or even a contraction.

“We continue to highlight how the current pricing of the ECB tightening appears overly aggressive when economic weakness is taken into account, and this implies that there is an asymmetrical risk balance for EUR / USD in the short term when it comes to reacting to the data in arrival, as the chances of a negative accommodative repricing of the euro are considerably higher ”, the experts of Ing.

Quarterly: it’s time for US big techs

Finally, focus on the quarterly season. Overseas almost all the big Techs are staged with Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Meta Platform. In Europe, waiting for the accounts of the big banks with BNP Paribas, Deutsche bank and the Italian companies Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit. At Piazza Affari, focus also on the accounts of Enel and Eni.