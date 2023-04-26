Nothing happened at the meeting, the renewal of the Mcc board is also postponed

The renewal of the board has also been postponed for Mcc

No renewal for the board of Mediocredito Centrale. At least for the time being, the outgoing board of the public bank remains in office. The assembly, convened for today 26 April at 2.30 pm, approved the 2022 budget. But he has decided to postpone the appointment of the new one for a few days board of directorswhose mandate expired with the approval of the budget. “In the next days – is written in the Mcc press release – the meeting will meet again for the discussion and the consequent resolutions relating to the appointment of the board of directors”. Although the meeting was convened for the early afternooninformation about its outcome only circulated late in the evening.

The precedent of Popolare Bari

Since the renewal of the board of Mcc Depends also the renewal of that of the People’s Bank of Bari, which also expired with the approval of the 2022 budget. The assembly of the Bari institute, which was held last Monday 24 April, decided to extend the mandate of the current board until a new meeting, yet to be convened. In fact, on Monday 24 April the shareholder Mcc did not present the letter list of candidates.

The case of Bernardo Mattarella

The outgoing board of Mcc is chaired by Maximilian Caesar with Bernardo Mattarella as CEO. But Mattarella was appointed managing director of Invitalia, a shareholder of Mcc, last July. The appointment of the successor to the Mcc was initially postponed pending the new government. Then she went back in overall match of the appointments of the public subsidiaries of the Meloni government. President Cesare, who is also president of Popolare Bari, had already declared that he was unavailable to a new term for both positions. The new slip came after that in morning rumors had been circulating about the names of the new board.

Mcc spa’s 2022 financial statements closed with a profit of 19.6 million of Euro.