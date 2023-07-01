nothing new under EU skies

Here we go again. Much ado about nothing, or almost. On the other hand, that from a European Council (EUCO) great results can be expected is wishful thinking. Only with the gun pointed at the head can important decisions come out of this body. It happened in the aftermath of the pandemic, with the unexpected launch of a revolutionary plan like Next Generation EU (NGEU) which allowed the European Commission to go into debt on the international financial market.

The intergovernmental ‘block’

A similar backlash was expected in the face of a war in the heart of Europe with the start, finally, of a real European defence. But a common defense would have meant, as the history of the old and faded EDC teaches us, a truly supranational political government. But who wants it? And in fact, this time too, the long-awaited miracle since 1952 has not occurred. The European Council is by its very nature an intergovernmental body placed like a wedge in the middle of a Community decision-making system which, with the it follows very precise rules and procedures and for which the use of qualified majority voting is a guarantee of supranational “governability”.

But at the head of all the institutions there is the EUCO where the rule is that of consentword that hides a reality of unanimityor if you want to veto right, which can block everything, perhaps even imposing itself on decisions previously taken by qualified majority. In fact, it is perhaps good to remember that a few years ago, in 2016, the same comedy as today took place: the Council of Ministers had decided by majority vote on the division into quotas of immigrants (according to a complicated calculation of population/GDP) to be distributed in all member countries. Too bad that in the next EUCO the usual opposition of Hungary e Poland with the support of other Visegrad countries, they had opposed to accepting the migrants landed on the Italian coasts: as a result, only a few EU countries subsequently accepted a few numerical crumbs of the massive landings in our country.

Migrants: history repeats itself

Nothing new under the gloomy sky of the EU. And it is useless to delude ourselves that the 12 billion euros promised by Brussels to “outsource” migration control to countries of origin or transit can really work. It did in the case of Türkiyebut has put into the hands of Recep Tayyip Erdogan not only a lot of money (6 billion euros) but also a very powerful weapon of blackmail against the EU.

Today, the attempted agreement offered to the Tunisia by the delegation led by the president of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen, together with Giorgia Meloni and the Dutch premier Mark Rutte, in which the EU has put almost a billion euros on the plate, of which 100 million to detain migrants. Offer refused and in any case useless since in other cases, from Libya to Algeria, the grant of money has never changed the situation. We are therefore still at the starting blocks, or almost.

Meanwhile a Lampedusa the overcrowding of the landings of desperate people is proposed again and each time one wonders where Europe is. It is therefore surprising that our public opinion is led to believe that a structural change has now been made in Brussels in the EU’s migration policy. Perhaps small steps forward, but all to be verified in practice. To demonstrate the inconsistency of the agreement, it was decided to entrust the president of EUCO, Charles Michela final declaration of its own since it is not possible to approve a text of conclusions valid for all.

No discussion on the Mes

Otherwise, the Brussels meeting was somewhat influenced by events within the Russian Federation. This only strengthened the 27’s belief still support Ukraine, both economically and militarily (the EU will supply 200,000 munitions and as many as 2,000 missiles during the year), but without real news not even on the dossier on the start of accession negotiations with Kyiv, a decision postponed to the December meeting. There were no other significant changes.

The decision to move jointly on constructive and stable relations with China was taken for granted, but without dwell in detail on the “de-risking” actions on the trade in sensitive technologies that are also of great concern to the United States. Then opening up to Latin America, which has been missing for a long time on the EU table and which is probably making a comeback with the start of Spain’s six-month presidency.

In short, a European Council perhaps too loaded with expectations from the press and from Italian politics and which in fact has postponed all the critical dossiers until the end of the year. Not even the chaotic Italian debate on the economy has found feedback in Brussels. Ratification of the Month, new stability pact, banking union and the announced decision to increase interest rates by the ECB had little or no echo on the table of 27. This is the nature of the European Council, after all: each country reads to us a bit what interests it at national level. But very few think about making this organism work effectively.

