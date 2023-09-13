Notice of the Municipal Government on Issuing Several Policies to Promote the Growth of Unicorn Enterprises

Changzhou Municipal Government has recently issued a notice on the issuance of “Several Policies on Further Promoting the Growth and Development of Unicorn Enterprises,” aiming to boost the growth and development of unicorn companies and contribute to the creation of an industrial science and technology innovation center with global influence.

The policies focus on several key areas, including cultivating innovative entities, encouraging R&D innovation, strengthening financial support, and optimizing the mass entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem.

Under the first policy, a gradient cultivation system will be established to support the growth of unicorn enterprises. Key areas such as high-end equipment, new energy, and new materials will be given priority. Large enterprises will be encouraged to support the creation of unicorn enterprises through internal expansion, investment incubation, and new business development. Companies identified as unicorns for the first time will receive a maximum reward of 2 million yuan, while potential unicorns will receive a maximum reward of 500,000 yuan. In addition, (potential) unicorn companies that meet the policy conditions for supporting high-growth companies will be given a reward of up to 10 million yuan.

The second policy aims to attract and cultivate high-level innovative and entrepreneurial talents. Unicorn, potential unicorn, and seed unicorn companies will be supported in introducing top talents with key core technologies. Various talent introduction plans will be available, and high-level talents with doctorate degrees or above will receive support of not less than 300,000 yuan for their introduction and cultivation. Additionally, support will be provided for postdoctoral scientific research workstations and provincial innovation bases.

The third policy focuses on supporting R&D and innovation. Unicorn companies will be included in municipal science and technology plan projects. Special projects will be established to support research on basic research, applied basic research, and key core technology research for unicorn enterprises. Support will also be provided for the construction of high-level R&D platforms, with a 1:1 matching support of national or provincial funds. Rewards will be given to unicorns, potential unicorns, and seed unicorn companies based on the increase in their annual R&D expenses.

The fourth policy aims to strengthen financial support for unicorn companies. A diversified investment and financing service system will be established, tailored for unicorn companies. Well-known venture capital funds will be introduced, and cooperation with government funds and state-owned funds will be encouraged. Banking institutions will improve financial services and credit management mechanisms for unicorn companies. In addition, support will be given for multi-level capital market share reform and listing.

These policies demonstrate the commitment and efforts of Changzhou Municipal Government to boost the growth and development of unicorn enterprises, promote technological innovation, and build an innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem. With the implementation of these policies, Changzhou aims to become a leading hub for unicorn companies and contribute to the overall innovation-driven development strategy of Jiangsu province.

