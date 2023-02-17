Notice!Tesla announced the recall of more than 360,000 vehicles that would suddenly stop and cause a car accident: Musk responded quickly

On Thursday, February 16, Tesla announced that it was recalling more than 360,000 Fully Self-Driving vehicles in the United States to address issues with how its Full Self-Driving system behaved around intersections and adhered to posted speed limits.

After the news came out, it caused panic among Tesla owners. What is the situation? So much so that Musk responded quickly that it was not a recall (this word is really wrong), but a software update.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that Tesla applied to recall 362,758 U.S. vehicles, all of which are electric vehicles with full self-driving capabilities. The recalled vehicles are certain Model S and Model X models from 2016-2023, Model 3 from 2017-2023, and Model Y from 2020-2023, all with Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software installed or waiting to be installed. software.

According to NHTSA,The FSD Beta system may allow vehicles to engage in unsafe behavior around intersections, such as driving straight through an intersection in a turn-only lane, entering an intersection controlled by a stop sign without coming to a complete stop, or where there are intersections that are inappropriate to enter Down into the intersection without due attention to the yellow traffic lights.

In addition, the system may not respond adequately to changes in the speed limit, or may not sufficiently take into account the driver’s adjustments to the vehicle’s speed to the point of exceeding the speed limit. Above-mentioned various deficiencies all may cause traffic accident.

NHTSA said it expects Tesla to fix the issue by April 15 via an over-the-air software update for free.

On Thanksgiving last year, just a few hours after Tesla announced the opening of the FSD Beta service to North American users, a Tesla Model S suddenly braked and stopped on the fast lane of the San Francisco Bay Bridge, causing eight cars to rear-end and nine people injured . After the investigation, the Tesla was in FSD mode at the time.