Economist nicknamed Dr. Doom, Nouriel Roubini, sees US interest rates still halfway up. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Roubini warned that investors are “deluded” if they expect the rate hike cycle to be short-lived. According to Roubini, rates should reach above 4%, in a range between 4.5% and 5%, to really push inflation to 2%.

In recent months, the same economist had stated that the United States is facing a deep recession given the ever-increasing interest rates and the economy is burdened by high debt loads, defining “delusional” those who expect a slight recession. .

