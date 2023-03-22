Listen to the audio version of the article

Making available, from a single online hub, services, spaces, tools, funding, information and opportunities to support entrepreneurial development, build networking opportunities and encourage business matches. Nova, a digital platform created by the Municipality of Genoa, was born with this objective.

The market place already includes 16 public and private partners and 90 entities, including start-ups, SMEs, spin-offs and large companies, as well as 180 innovative services for business creation and development. And more than 100 products, services and technologies; the latter available on the Vetrina Imprese portal, created in 2021, which is connected to the platform and was the first step on the path that led to the creation of Nova.

The market place of the company

Thanks to the new market place that has just been created (nova.comune.genova.it), explained Lorenzo Rizzo, Deputy Director of the Digitization Business Unit of Ligurian Local Authorities and Caludio Oliva, Director of the Job Center in Genoa, «companies and people who intend to innovate , through an agile navigation system they can identify the services present in the area: access to credit, incubation, training, information, as well as opportunities for collaboration and also spaces in which to build or develop one’s business“.

Nova’s goal, they added, is “to encourage and support the development of innovative businesses and thus give an answer to some strategic challenges for the growth of the territory, such as technological innovation, creative industry and tourism development ».

Objective: to collaborate and innovate

Funded by the National Metropolitan Cities Operational Program 2014 – 2020, in collaboration with Liguria Digitale (regional company for digitization) and with the public and private stakeholders participating in Nova, this new digital ecosystem, created specifically to encourage collaborations and projects, has underlined Rizzo, «it will make all the services necessary for business creation and innovation accessible with a click».