Novelty – News: Historic Mazda up close

The Frey Auto Museum in Augsburg grew out of one of the world‘s largest private Mazda collections. Photo: Authors’ Union Mobility/Mazda

The Frey Automobile Museum in Augsburg invites you to “Hands-on Mazda Classic” on August 18. Visitors to the vehicle collection have the opportunity to get to know selected older models of the brand not only from the outside, but also directly from the driver’s seat. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m Old and youngtimer fans receive individual tours through the museum, which was created from one of the world‘s largest private Mazda collections. Various models are opened exclusively and the Frey family tells many exciting details about the classics. For the price of 29.90 euros per person includes admission with a guide and gloves as well as the culinary offer.

The “Mazda Classic – Automobile Museum Frey” is located at Wertachstraße 29b in the middle of downtown Augsburg. We ask that you register in advance. A short e-mail to museum manager Stephan Rothe (s.rothe@mazda-classic-frey. For more information about Mazda Classic special events and promotions, visit the website. (aum)

