Now everything is supposed to get better at the smartphone bank, despite losses

Boss Stalf is the only N26 representative who wears a jacket, his co-founder Maximilian Tayenthal has opted for jeans, CFO Arnd Schwierholz for white sneakers and the new risk director Carina Kozole combines the black leather jacket with bright pink high-heeled shoes. And not only is the dress code more relaxed, the N26 managers’ approach to their own press conference is also refreshingly uncomplicated: CFO Schwierholz will get up in between to get a second helping at the breakfast buffet, co-founder Tayenthal will type on his cell phone for minutes – N26 is just a start-up. And a smartphone bank.

Share this: Facebook

X

