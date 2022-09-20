Home Business NPLs, net non-performing loans at 16.8 billion: an increase of 0.8 billion m / m
Business

NPLs, net non-performing loans at 16.8 billion: an increase of 0.8 billion m / m

by admin

Net non-performing loans (i.e. net of write-downs and provisions already made by banks with their own resources) in July 2022 amounted to 16.8 billion euros, up by about 0.8 billion euros compared to the previous month and down by about 1 billion compared to July 2021 and 72.1 compared to the maximum level of net bad loans, reached in November 2015 (88.8 billion). This is highlighted by ABI’s monthly report.

The ratio of net non-performing loans to total loans was 0.95% in July 2022, (it was 1.03% in July 2021, 1.41% in July 2020 and 4.89% in November 2015).

