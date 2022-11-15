Home Business NPLs, non-performing loans on the rise: exceeded 16 billion in September
by admin
Net non-performing loans (i.e. net of write-downs and provisions already made by banks with their own resources) in September 2022 are 16.2 billion euros, essentially stable compared to the previous month, but up by about 0.8 billion compared to September 2021 , even if down by 72.6 compared to the maximum level of net bad loans, reached in November 2015 (88.8 billion). This is highlighted by the Monthly Report of ABI.

The value of the ratio of net non-performing loans to total loans is 0.92% in September 2022 compared to 0.89% in September 2021 (4.89% in November 2015).

