In August of this year, Nreal held the first AR glasses conference in China, and officially launched three hardware products for the Chinese market, which caused a lot of heat in China.

It is reported that,Today, Nreal’s 100,000th set of AR glasses officially rolled off the assembly line, which is the world’s first consumer-grade AR hardware to exceed 100,000 sets of mass production.

With the newly entered markets in China, Japan, and the United States, Nreal’s shipments exceeded 70,000 units in the fourth quarter,It indicates that consumer-grade AR glasses will grow strongly in the next few years.

Nreal’s success at this stage is naturally inseparable from the comprehensive user experience of its products being recognized by the global market, its diverse usage scenarios, native rich AR glasses ecological content, and good end-to-end compatibility.

On Amazon, Weibo, Bilibili and other global platforms, Nreal’s product experience has been widely disseminated,As a result, Nreal ranks first in the global sales of consumer-grade AR glasses brands, and also ranks first in the sales of local smart glasses in the United States and Japan.

The AR glasses that achieved mass production of 100,000 units this time are Nreal’s second-generation product, Nreal Air, and are currently Nreal’s main product in the global market.

It is equipped with a Sony Micro OLED screen and has an industry-leading spatial retina display.Equipped with a 130-inch aerial projection screen and a 201-inch AR sharp color sky screen.

One of the biggest features is that it supports connection with various devices such as mobile phones, tablets, notebooks, handhelds, game consoles and even smart cars.can transform into a “pocket giant screen” that can be plugged and played anytime, anywhere.

In order to provide more ecological content and give users the most friendly interactive experience, Nreal has launched a space interactive system, and has also cooperated with many industry-leading companies such as iQiyi, NIO, and Kuaishou to exclusively develop and customize multiple AR content platforms. Create a richer AR content ecosystem for users.

Many well-known institutions in the industry predict that the scale of the AR and VR market will grow rapidly in the future, and the proportion of the consumer market will continue to increase.More and more consumers will begin to accept the iteration of physical screens to digital screens, and it has become an irreversible trend for digital screens to gradually replace some physical screens.

And Nreal is expected to become a new force that should not be underestimated in this market. It will continue to enrich and improve products and user experience, improve content and ecological compatibility, use AR technology to deeply integrate with more application scenarios, and achieve industry leadership.