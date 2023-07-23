Germany has significant shortcomings when it comes to combating money laundering: According to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the structure of the authorities is fragmented, there is a lack of clear responsibilities, data is not brought together and often does not provide a clear picture of highly complex crime phenomena. As one of the largest economies in the world, with an export-oriented economy, the Federal Republic is exposed to considerable risks in the area of money laundering. But too often we only catch small fish because the big fish know how to avoid our nets. According to estimates, Germany loses a three-digit billion amount every year to tax criminals – that is simply unacceptable in a strong constitutional state.
NRW Finance Minister Marcus Optendrenk on the fight against money laundering
