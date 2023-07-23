NRW Finance Minister Marcus Optendrenk on the fight against money laundering

Germany has significant shortcomings when it comes to combating money laundering: According to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the structure of the authorities is fragmented, there is a lack of clear responsibilities, data is not brought together and often does not provide a clear picture of highly complex crime phenomena. As one of the largest economies in the world, with an export-oriented economy, the Federal Republic is exposed to considerable risks in the area of ​​money laundering. But too often we only catch small fish because the big fish know how to avoid our nets. According to estimates, Germany loses a three-digit billion amount every year to tax criminals – that is simply unacceptable in a strong constitutional state.

