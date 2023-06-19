Nu Skin China’s 20th Anniversary NU BANK National Flash Mob Ends Perfectly_Bank Channel_证券星星

(Original title: Nu Skin China’s 20th Anniversary NU BANK National Flash Mob ended perfectly)

From June 16th to 18th, NU BANK’s pop-up store rejuvenation tour in eight cities across the country ended successfully in Shanghai! From Shenzhen, Hangzhou to Beijing, from Chongqing, Changsha, Guangzhou, Qingdao, and then to Shanghai, eight cities and eight stores, the NU BANK pop-up store that carries beauty and health has attracted many fashionable people to watch and check in. In the hot summer, exciting fashion trends have been set off, bringing joy and surprises to millions of consumers, conveying the concept of beautiful and healthy life, and leading more consumers to a better life together!

As the final battle of this pop-up event in Shanghai, there are many celebrities and fashion bloggers, attracted by the name to check in and plant grass, participate in interesting interactive experiences, experience the new fashion trends that are “at your fingertips”, and experience beauty and health ideal life.

Eight Cities flash mob set off a new storm of beauty and health

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Nu Skin China, in NU BANK pop-up stores in eight cities across the country, Nu Skin’s star products and scientific skin care solutions were all unveiled, which received a lot of praise and countless fans. Each pop-up store is equipped with three interactive experience spaces, integrating product display, immersive interactive experience, art check-in, etc., so that consumers who come to experience can feel the beauty and health of Nu Skin in all directions and from multiple angles. solutions, and Nu Skin’s vision to become a global leader in beauty and health.

At the unique entrance of NU BANK Nu Skin pop-up store, you can check in to receive a small surprise gift, and officially start the “bank” journey of beauty and health. The beautiful district is warm and sweet, fashionable and exquisite. The ageLOC technology that everyone wants to experience is here! ageLOC is an important breakthrough in innovative scientific research in the industry. It aims to improve the aging problem from the root of gene expression, and explore the integration of ageLOC technology components, big data, smart phones, and customized skin care to improve the skin aging problem from the root. Nu Skin creatively launched ageLOC Me personalized products, from 2017 to 2020, Nu Skin has become the world‘s No. 1 brand of home beauty equipment series in retail sales for four consecutive years*. During the NU BANK pop-up store event, all ageLOC series of beauty instruments were unveiled and successfully captured the hearts of countless “girls”. Many consumers stopped to watch and experienced Nu Skin star products up close.

The comfortable and relaxing health area allows fashionistas to experience a different healthy lifestyle. The TRME healthy body shape management program gives people a different new experience of healthy body shape management, and creates a scientific and effective concept of healthy fat loss; at the same time, you can experience the S3 biophoton scanner in person, and you can easily understand your skin carotenoid indicators in 30 seconds, real-time Know what your body needs for nutritional status. The atmosphere at the scene was warm, and there was also a tasting of TRME-type solid-flammable beverage products. The dazzling array of diversified products made consumers feel the wonderful experience of Nu Skin’s beauty and health.

Digital innovation opens up a beautiful and healthy new life

In the pop-up store exhibition area, Nu Skin’s new ageLOC LumiSpa iO, which was launched last year, also made a surprise appearance. Consumers can experience this product for the first time on the spot that introduces “digital customized beauty and health solutions”. The face product has been upgraded. In addition, the digital community experience has become another highlight. People with common interests gather together, and the circle of interests expands into a paradise for sharing product experience.

Last year, Nu Skin further released the “EmpowerMe” strategy, combining the three key areas of product, technology and community to build a dynamic digital ecosystem linking customers, sharers and operators in an all-round way to meet the individuality of users It will accelerate the realization of Nu Skin’s vision of “becoming a global leading brand integrating beauty and health“.

For a long time, Nu Skin has always been rooted in the new needs of consumers, creating new products, new services, and new experiences for consumers, and constantly meeting consumers’ individual needs for beauty and health. In the future, Nu Skin will continue to actively leverage its own advantages to empower the beauty and healthy life of consumers, and also promote the high-quality and healthy development of the industry.

*Data sourced from Euromonitor International Ltd; at retail prices; all retail channels; 2017 to 2020. Beauty equipment series refers to household skin beauty equipment that is exclusively matched or recommended to be used together with external consumer products of the same brand. This statement is based on Euromonitor’s bespoke research methodology conducted between January and March 2021 across 14 markets representing more than 70% of the 210 markets covered in the global Personal Care Appliances Study. Euromonitor is confident that Nu Skin’s leading positions in the 14 markets studied for customization will not be overtaken by sales in the remaining markets. Home grooming devices include electric facial cleansers as defined in the Euromonitor Passport database; does not include electric hair care/hair removal devices, electric body hair removers or electric oral care products.