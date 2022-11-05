Source title: Nubia launches Z40S Pro Starry Sky Collection Edition to interpret the classic combination of art and technology

On November 5th, Nubia held its 10th anniversary celebration and launched the Nubia Z40S Pro 10th anniversary model – the Starry Sky Collector’s Edition. As a gift for the tenth anniversary of the brand, the Nubia Z40S Pro Starry Sky Collection Edition, with its unique and exquisite Van Gogh starry sky design, top-level hardware configuration and ultimate craftsmanship experience, together with the majority of Nubian users, has jointly fulfilled this ten-year span. Year of the Stars Covenant. A tribute to the romantic connection between Van Gogh’s starry design art and technology This year, the Nubia Z40S Pro, which pays tribute to the classic straight-screen aesthetic design, has created a true “new benchmark for direct-screen flagships” with “S-level performance, Pro-level imagery”. The 10th anniversary edition is based on the Nubia Z40S Pro model, upgraded on the basis of straight-screen aesthetics, drawing on the artistic inspiration of the Impressionist painter Van Gogh’s classic masterpiece “The Starry Night”, bringing a unique Van Gogh · The starry sky design has made the Nubia Z40S Pro Starry Sky Collection Edition with both strength and beauty. In terms of appearance design, the Nubia Z40S Pro Star Collection Edition adopts the Van Gogh texture lithography technology pioneered in the industry, and the star diamond relief process presents the brushstrokes of Van Gogh’s starry sky oil paintings on the mobile phone with nano-level textures, forming a naked-eye 3D relief. Effect. In addition, in order to more truly restore the restless, unrestrained and jumping starry night flow in Van Gogh’s writings, the Nubia Z40S Pro Starry Sky Collection Edition uses an upgraded version of Starlight AG glass, which etched millions of micron-level glitter sand crystallites on the On the glass surface, each three-dimensional crystal surface is like a star in the sky, emitting a little starlight from different angles, presenting an immersive, strange and bright scene on the appearance of the product. Ten years of sharpening a sword and never forgetting the original intention of moving images As the first brand to introduce the concept of “computational photography” into the mobile phone category, Nubia has always defined images as its core genes. From the release of the first product Nubia Z5 in 2012, to 2014, Nubia Z7 used mobile phones for the first time in the industry to successfully shoot the Galaxy work “Moment Eternity”, which was collected by the Beijing Planetarium, becoming a well-known mobile phone that can “shoot stars” ”, Nubia’s innovative exploration in mobile imaging has always led the cutting-edge trend. After ten years of extreme polishing, Nubia’s imaging technology has continued to develop. This year, the mobile imaging brand NeoVision ushered in another upgrade, and creatively introduced the 35mm humanistic focal length into mobile phones for the first time, creating more possibilities for mobile photography. As a classic integrated work specially designed for the tenth anniversary, Nubia continues to inherit the gene of “shooting the stars”, and the excellent image function has once again become the focus of the Starry Sky Collector’s Edition. The new version continues the Nubia Z40S Pro’s three-camera module combination, which is a 64-megapixel main camera equipped with an exclusive custom 35mm optical lens and a Sony IMX787 sensor, a 50-megapixel super wide-angle super macro two-in-one main camera, and The 125mm equivalent focal length 8 million periscope telephoto lens that supports OIS image stabilization constitutes a complete lens focal length coverage. The 6 LED ring flash surrounded by the Flicker sensor not only greatly improves the ability to fill in the light, but also provides assistance for better shooting. See also Health and Traffic: Why You Should Immediately Call a Lawyer in the Case of a Car Crash In addition to the eye-catching high-profile lens hardware, the software algorithm of the Nubia Z40S Pro Star Collection Edition also provides technical support for mobile images. It is equipped with Starry Sky Image 3.0, which upgrades nine starry sky algorithms such as starry sky enhancement, star map registration, and starlight filter to ten starry sky algorithms. Yuantianguang detection system “accurately calculates the true brightness of each pixel corresponding to the incident light, bringing a more professional starry sky photography presentation. The newly upgraded AI constellation, in cooperation with the stellar research team of the National Astronomical Observatory, introduces a large database of more than 20,000 stars, identifies and locates the real night sky constellations, displays constellation maps or connections, and finds those familiar stars for users. Top-level configuration is more than ten years of video, and it is presented with heart As a flagship model of the year, the “sparkle” of the Nubia Z40S Pro Star Collection Edition is not only reflected in the appearance and image. In terms of performance, the Star Collection Edition is specially equipped with the new Snapdragon 8+ mobile platform, and is equipped with a full-blooded LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 gold combination. At the same time, the blessing of the straight-through cold-sealing heat dissipation technology further ensures the stable output of the chip performance. In addition, the Nubia Z40S Pro Star Collection Edition is also equipped with a large X-axis linear motor, stereo dual speakers and super stable frame 2.0 technology, and has reached an official cooperation with TGPA to provide game enthusiasts with a better performance optimization experience. In terms of screen quality, the machine uses a 6.67-inch AMOLED gaming flexible high-brush straight screen, which can achieve a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and an intelligent sampling rate of 480Hz, and the overall visual look and feel is excellent. The fuselage has a built-in 5000mAh large battery. In addition to the 80W fast charge, the Star Collector’s Edition also comes with a set of gallium nitride charger and fast charge cable. excellent. At the same time, the ultra-thin body of only 8.05mm also allows the machine to achieve a good balance between the large battery and the grip. With the precise control of art and technology, the Nubia Z40S Pro Star Collection Edition interprets the charm of technology through the beauty of art. With the concept of “Be yourself”, it skillfully combines art and products, and realizes the vitality of products through artistic methods. And a double upgrade of the image. Always remember, there will be reverberations. The ten-year search for the dream of the starry sky has brought together the exquisite craftsmanship of the Nubia Z40S Pro Starry Sky Collection Edition. This milestone product has been opened for pre-sale on the entire network today, and will be officially opened for omni-channel sales at 10:00 am on November 7. The 12GB+512GB version is priced at 4999 yuan, bringing the majority of Nubian users full of feelings A dream work with product power.

