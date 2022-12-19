DoNews news on December 19 (Wu Li) On December 19, Nubia officially released a new generation of image performance flagship mobile phone Nubia Z50. Equipped with a newly upgraded 35mm custom optical system, the second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform, and a distinctive red circle image design, it creates a highly personalized and pioneering flagship product. In terms of price, Z50 8GB+128G is priced at 2999 yuan, 8G+256G is priced at 3399 yuan, 12G+256G is priced at 3699 yuan, 12G+512G is priced at 3999 yuan, and 16GB+1TGB is priced at 5999 yuan.

Great work at the beginning of the new decade, the Emperor of Humanistic Mirror makes a strong attack

Nubia Z50 inherits the imaging gene of ten years and continues to develop humanistic imaging. The whole network exclusively upgrades the 35mm customized optical system, matches advanced computational photography, and realizes all-round upgrades and innovations from hardware to software. As Nubia President Ni Fei said: “The origin of mobile images is to serve people. All our efforts are to provide users with more autonomy and freedom in shooting. We want to return the initiative of shooting and creation to people”. To this end, Nubia Z50 is more focused on user experience, and is committed to bringing consumers a super mobile humanistic image experience that is clear in one shot.

The newly upgraded 64-megapixel 35mm main camera, customized Sony IMX787 sensor, the equivalent light input is one inch ahead of the outsole main camera, and brings a more perfect MTF lens curve. The photos taken from the center to the edge of the picture are better than the 23mm lens image quality performance. The main camera adopts 7P lens with 7×16 layers of optical coating, which can effectively suppress glare, supports full-pixel focusing, supports F1.6 large aperture and OIS anti-shake function. The new 2-in-1 multi-channel spectral sensor builds a complete environmental perception system, improves the accuracy of color reproduction by 35%, effectively suppresses 30% of stroboscopic flicker, and eliminates “water ripples”. The 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and ultra-macro two-in-one main camera has a 14mm equivalent focal length, a 116-degree ultra-wide angle, anti-distortion, and supports 2cm macro distance. Whether it is a grand scene or a delicate picture, you can have a panoramic view.

At the same time, the Nubia Z50’s computational photography computing power engine has been fully upgraded, with full scene coverage, good, stable and fast shooting. Lightning Snapshot 3.0, superimposed super-sensitive focus tracking, always follow the focus, and pay attention to the composition of the picture at the same time, to achieve the clearest snapshot and the best composition of the snapshot. The AI ​​partition image quality optimization algorithm can intelligently identify different areas in the shooting scene, and adjust the brightness and color of each area in a targeted manner, improving the overall image quality of the photo by 30%. The brand-new Zhizhen Beauty AI has smarter recognition, finer skin texture, clearer textured hair, more three-dimensional faces, and ruddy complexion. In addition, it supports the retention of characteristic moles, and can also intelligently identify gender and provide different beauty strategies. New film filters have been added to Humanities Street Photography, fine-grained silver salt and coarse-grained silver salt, which can easily create a sense of atmosphere and truly play out the sense of ritual of film.

The Nubia Z50 starry sky image is further upgraded, with eleven starry sky algorithms and a new Milky Way super night algorithm, which can automatically identify starry sky shooting scenes, automatically adjust shooting parameters, and shoot beautiful starry sky with one click. The new night-drilling algorithm makes the shooting pictures more gorgeous in dark environments. When shooting video, the Nubia Z50 also incorporates a super-sensitive focus tracking function to firmly lock the subject and ensure the clarity of the subject’s picture. The new machine also supports 4K ultra-high-definition time-lapse photography and 8K ultra-clear video shooting at the full focal length of the main camera, wide-angle, and 2cm macro. Recording opportunities.

Peak performance, super powerful flagship machine

The Nubia Z50 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, which together with UFS4.0 flash memory and LPDDR5X form a “ridiculously strong” performance iron triangle. The AnTuTu running score reached 1337140. As Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship chip platform, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 adopts TSMC’s 4nm process, with a large-core main frequency of 3.2GHz, a 35% increase in CPU, a 25% increase in GPU, and an AI performance increase of 4.35 times. The new machine adopts a multi-dimensional three-dimensional heat dissipation system, large-area VC and diamond heat-conducting gel, composed of up to ten layers of heat-dissipating materials to bring 36462mm2The total heat dissipation area ensures the full release of powerful performance.

In terms of gaming experience, the Nubia Z50 is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED curved screen with a 144Hz e-sports refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The increase is 2 times, and the power consumption is reduced by 15%. The X-axis linear motor supports 300+ vibration experience, and is suitable for a variety of game vibration effects. The new machine is also equipped with an e-sports-level game space, which supports 3 performance modes, 4 GPU images, and 5 display enhancement adjustment options, allowing different games to have the most suitable visual experience.

The Nubia Z50 is equipped with a 5000mAh large battery and 80W fast charging combination, which supports super power-saving technology. The daily battery life of the mobile phone is as high as 35.52 hours, the limit standby time is 30 days, and the battery life is increased by 15%. The new phone supports 5G dual-card dual-pass, multi-antenna intelligent switching, and 360-degree surround design, which improves the performance of the mobile phone antenna by 50%. Whether it is held horizontally or vertically, there is a full signal.

Good-looking and super fast, smooth and silky design inside and outside

Nubia Z50 has three colors of White Island, Black Reef, and Lantau. The whole machine is slim and light. The glass back shell of White Island and Black Reef weighs 199g, and the plain leather back shell of Lantau weighs 197g. The unique Lantau is made of cyan leather, which not only has waterproof, oil-proof, and non-slip properties, but also retains a delicate feel. The front adopts an integrated hyperboloid design, and the brand-new top and bottom ridgeline design blends out a warm and jade-like grip feeling without sticking to the hand.

The camera module area on the back of the fuselage draws inspiration from the design of traditional dual-lens reflex cameras, and ingeniously designs the dual-camera cloud island, which is both aesthetic and professional. Nubia’s classic red circle also adopts a new design on the Z50, including a new aerospace-grade anodizing process and diamond highlighting CNC finishing, making the visual effect even more dazzling.

The MyOS 13 system is deeply innovative and optimized on “faster and better looking”. In order to maintain the harmonious and individual beauty of the system, the wallpaper color picking function can automatically generate multiple sets of color matching strategies according to the color of the wallpaper, and the overall interface color will automatically change accordingly. The system has a super live wallpaper of the time-space Qichen of the eight major planets, with realistic planetary rotation and light and shadow effects, bringing an immersive view of the universe and the galaxy. The traveler’s behavior lock screen is a virtual exercise route that can light up landmarks in China and the world by integrating and displaying daily exercise steps. What’s more worth mentioning is that it aims to provide users with a lightweight and pure system with less advertisements and less pre-installation. MyOS13 minimizes the interference of useless information on mobile phones and creates a clean and smooth high-quality system experience.