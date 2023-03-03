



IT House news on March 3, after unveiling the front design of the new phone this morning, Nubia Mobile has officially announced the appearance design of the Nubia Z50 Ultra.Ultra-narrow four-edge straight screen design，Equipped with the fourth-generation under-screen camera technology Neovision UDC full screenCombined with the new 35mm+85mm gold mirror emperor.

IT House found from Nubia’s official poster that the Nubia Z50 Ultra has a very narrow front border, a high screen-to-body ratio, and a rear camera.Following the Nubian classic red circle image designproviding three color schemes: Starry Sky Collection, Dunhuang, and Yehai.

Nubia Z50 Ultra will be released at 14:00 on March 7. In terms of configuration, Nubia Z50 Ultra Equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processorequipped with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage, equipped with a gaming-grade bionic cooling system, with a total cooling area of ​​41442㎜².

In terms of screen, Nubia Z50 Ultra 6.8-inch flexible straight screensupports 1440Hz PWM dimming, UL eye protection certification, equipped with UDC Pro + independent display chip, supports 1×1 independent pixel drive.

In terms of video, Nubia Z50 Ultra Equipped with the fourth-generation under-screen camera technologythe under-screen camera adopts a customized 2.24μm ultra-large pixel sensor, with 16 million pixels and f/2.0 large aperture;Rear brand new 35mm+85mm golden mirror combinationincluding 85mm golden portrait focal length, 6400W periscope telephoto lens; 35mm golden humanistic focal length, equipped with super large aperture.



