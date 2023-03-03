Home Business Nubia Z50 Ultra mobile phone appearance revealed: ultra-narrow four micro-edge straight screen + fourth-generation off-screen camera technology_Sina Technology_Sina.com
IT House news on March 3, after unveiling the front design of the new phone this morning, Nubia Mobile has officially announced the appearance design of the Nubia Z50 Ultra.Ultra-narrow four-edge straight screen designEquipped with the fourth-generation under-screen camera technology Neovision UDC full screenCombined with the new 35mm+85mm gold mirror emperor.

IT House found from Nubia’s official poster that the Nubia Z50 Ultra has a very narrow front border, a high screen-to-body ratio, and a rear camera.Following the Nubian classic red circle image designproviding three color schemes: Starry Sky Collection, Dunhuang, and Yehai.

Nubia Z50 Ultra will be released at 14:00 on March 7. In terms of configuration, Nubia Z50 Ultra Equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processorequipped with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage, equipped with a gaming-grade bionic cooling system, with a total cooling area of ​​41442㎜².

In terms of screen, Nubia Z50 Ultra 6.8-inch flexible straight screensupports 1440Hz PWM dimming, UL eye protection certification, equipped with UDC Pro + independent display chip, supports 1×1 independent pixel drive.

In terms of video, Nubia Z50 Ultra Equipped with the fourth-generation under-screen camera technologythe under-screen camera adopts a customized 2.24μm ultra-large pixel sensor, with 16 million pixels and f/2.0 large aperture;Rear brand new 35mm+85mm golden mirror combinationincluding 85mm golden portrait focal length, 6400W periscope telephoto lens; 35mm golden humanistic focal length, equipped with super large aperture.


