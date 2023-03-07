The new cool products are free to try for the first time, and there are many high-quality experts to share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Crowdtest and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





Sina Digital News reported on the afternoon of March 7 that Nubia released the Z50 Utlra mobile phone today. In addition, nubia Neovision Glass smart glasses were launched.

The price of Nubia Z50 Ultra starts at 3,999 yuan, and the price of Nubia Z50 Ultra Star Collection Edition, 12G + 256G, is 4,999 yuan. nubia Neovision Glass is priced at 2999 yuan and will be on sale in April.

The Z50 Ultra released this time is the first Ultra model launched by Nubia, which has been upgraded in terms of hardware and design. Nubia Z50 Ultra is equipped with the fourth-generation off-screen camera technology, 35mm+85mm dual-focus custom optics, Snapdragon 8 Gen2 flagship chip, and Ultra experience in software and hardware.

The fourth-generation off-screen camera technology brings evolution to selfies and video calls

Officially, the Nubia Z50 Ultra is equipped with the fourth-generation under-screen camera technology Neovision UDC full screen, which has been polished for six years.

Nubia Z50 Ultra is equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED flexible straight screen, using UDC Pro+ independent display chip, full-screen blue diamond arrangement, independent pixel driver and full-scene display enhancement. According to the official introduction, the screen display is accurate, consistent, clear and different. The display effect has been greatly improved under the refresh rate. Regardless of whether the screen is on or off, the proactive camera can achieve a better hidden effect. The screen also supports 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and UL eye protection certification. The comprehensive display quality is high, and at the same time, it can provide a high level of protection for the eyes.

In terms of front-end shooting, the Nubia Z50 Ultra has brought about an innovative evolution in selfies and video calls. The adoption of ultra-high-transparency micron-level screen materials, miniature high-transparency pixels, and streamer high-transparency circuits further increases the light transmittance of the camera area under the screen by 30%, fully ensuring sufficient light for shooting. The customized 16MP 2.24μm ultra-large pixel sensor matches the F2.0 large aperture, and cooperates with the AI ​​super-sensing engine, image super-transparency enhancement, and radiant natural beauty to make the selfie imaging of the new machine clearer and more natural, and the video call screen is transparent Also increased by 50%.

Z50 Ultra creates 35mm+85mm dual focal length

Nubia Z50 Ultra builds a human-centered image scene, a brand-new custom-made 35mm humanistic lens and 85mm portrait lens, and was awarded the title of professional image-level mobile phone lens combination by the 40-year-old senior image magazine “Portrait Photography”. At the same time, it is matched with more powerful computational photography to promote the continuous evolution of moving images.

The 64-megapixel 35mm humanistic main camera adopts 7P lens, 7×16 layers of optical coating, supports F1.6 large aperture, OIS optical image stabilization function and full-pixel focusing. The 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and ultra-macro two-in-one main camera has a 14mm equivalent focal length, a 116-degree ultra-wide angle, ultra-low distortion, and supports 2cm macro shooting. From wide-angle to telephoto, the overall 6x optical zoom can be achieved. The multi-channel multi-spectral sensor brings a better environment perception system, the accuracy of shooting color reproduction is increased by 35%, and the stroboscopic degree is reduced by 30%. The custom sliding button on the side of the fuselage can also start the humanistic street shooting with one button, so that you will not miss every wonderful moment.

In terms of computational photography, Nubia Z50 Ultra supports Lightning Capture 3.0, preset focus and super-sensing focus tracking functions, making capture fast and accurate. The newly added Nubia optical super-resolution algorithm can effectively increase the definition of telephoto shooting by 30%. The humanistic image color system supports skin color protection technology to ensure that the color of the face is not disturbed. Brand new master portrait filters, Fujifilm color-style film filters, and DIY custom filters. Super night scene video, 4K time-lapse photography and 8K ultra-clear macro video bring more video mode choices. Eleven starry sky algorithms allow people to get a beautiful starry sky picture with just one shot.

Snapdragon 8Gen2 with 5000mAh battery and 80W fast charge

Nubia Z50 Ultra is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, adopts TSMC’s 4nm process, the main frequency of the large core reaches 3.2GHz, the performance of GPU and AI is greatly improved, and it forms a performance triangle with UFS4.0 flash memory and LPDDR5X, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 . In terms of heat dissipation, the Nubia Z50 Ultra adopts an e-sports-level bionic cooling system, which realizes a 4212mm2 ultra-large bionic design VC, with faster and better heat uniformity.

In terms of gaming experience, Nubia Z50 Ultra supports 120Hz screen refresh rate and 960Hz ten-finger touch sampling rate. Strong vibration, richer vibration and lower noise, also adapted to a variety of games and UI vibration; Super Frame Stabilization 3.0, which improves the stability of the game frame rate to a high-level level, and realizes The frame rate is stable and the picture is smooth for a long time.

The combination of 5000mAh large battery and 80W fast charging allows the Nubia Z50 Ultra to last up to 35.6 hours of daily life, and can maintain more than 20% of the power for a whole day of normal use. Nubia Z50 Ultra also supports charging separation. After the game space is opened, the mobile phone can directly obtain power from the charger when playing games without charging the battery, thereby reducing the heat caused by charging and making the frame rate of the game screen more stable.

Blackstone aesthetic design on the outside, pure and lightweight built-in system

Nubia Z50 Ultra pays tribute to the aesthetic design of Blackstone, the basic form of absolute geometry, removes redundant and complicated curves, and returns to the purest sense of line. The front adopts the ultimate micro-edge design, bringing a shocking full-screen view. The rear camera module innovatively uses the parallel space design language. Two classic red circles are integrated with two main camera engines, and a large borderless glass is used for parallel division, so that the image module and the whole machine are integrated into one. In the red circle, multiple circular star track textures are specially used, which can present rich light and shadow changes with the flow of light.

The new machine has two classic color schemes of Yehai and Dunhuang, as well as a special edition of Starry Sky Collection. The back of the fuselage adopts the AG flashing sand process to realize the combination of light and matte. The matte and glitter of the fuselage are presented in front of the eyes at the same time, and the calmness and agility complement each other. The starry sky collection adopts the three-dimensional etching process of environmentally friendly glass, and through the 3D star diamond relief technology, the brushstrokes of Van Gogh’s starry sky oil painting are perfectly presented on the AG glass of the mobile phone with nano-level photolithographic texture, so that the surface texture and optical coating are superimposed on each other. Artistic beauty and technological texture are integrated into one.

Nubia Z50 Ultra is equipped with MyOS13 system, the system firmware is small, there are few advertisements, and the system is more pure and smooth. In order to maintain a lightweight and pure system, the MyOS 13 system only has 8 non-uninstallable applications. In addition, MyOS13 is equipped with time-space Venus super live wallpaper and climber, traveler behavior lock screen, as well as a full range of privacy and security protection.

nubia Neovision Glass unlocks a new experience of trendy technology

The conference also brought nubia Neovision Glass. As the first smart glasses with German TUV Rheinland and Hi-Res sound quality certification, nubia Neovision Glass can project a 120-inch virtual giant screen, just like a portable IMAX mobile theater; it adopts Micro OLED screen, supports binocular 1080P full HD display, 0- 500° myopia adjustment; it includes a rotary sound chamber and stereo full-range dual speakers; it can be directly connected to smart devices such as mobile phones, computers, and tablets that support the DP protocol. The shape of the glasses adopts a minimalist frameless streamlined design, equipped with a variety of colorful streamer magnetic lenses, full of sense of technology.

From now on, Nubia Z50 Ultra will start pre-sale on ZTE Mall, JD.com, Tmall, Pinduoduo, Suning.com, Douyin, Kuaishou and other platforms, and will officially go on sale in all channels on March 14. Nubia Z50 Ultra 8GB+256G is priced at 3999 yuan, 12G+256G is priced at 4299 yuan, 12G+512G is priced at 4699 yuan, and 16GB+1TGB is priced at 5999 yuan. Nubia Z50 Ultra Star Collection Edition, 12G + 256G is priced at 4999 yuan. nubia Neovision Glass is priced at 2999 yuan and will be on sale in April.



