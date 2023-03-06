Today, Nubia officially announced that it will further reduce the firmware size of the system on the Nubia Z50 Ultra,Reduce the number of non-uninstallable apps.

According to the official introduction,Nubia Z50 Ultra has only 8 non-uninstallable applications, including basic functions of mobile phones such as phone calls, text messages, contacts, photos, app stores, browsers, file management and settings.

At the same time, the phone also supports fine-grained control of sensor permissions, which can solve the pop-up interruption of shaking advertisements.

While improving the system experience,Nubia Z50 Ultra is also quite good in appearance.

According to the current official frontal real shot, except for a slightly wider chin, it has almost achieved the most perfect full-screen effect.

According to reports, the Nubia Z50 Ultra has gone through 6 years of polishing, adopts a new Neovision UDC full screen, and is equipped with the fourth-generation under-screen camera technology.

By optimizing the spatial arrangement of pixels in the camera area and the design of film layer stacking to create the best true full-screen effect, this solution does not reduce the pixel density of the camera area and does not reduce the pixel drive circuit.

At the same time, it can also improve the visible light transmittance, increase the amount of light entering the camera under the screen, and realize a true full-screen display with high resolution and no difference while improving the photo effect.

In the core configuration,Nubia Z50 Ultra will be equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform, which is also Nubia’s most powerful mobile phone.