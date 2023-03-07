Home Business Nuclear, an opportunity for Ansaldo Energia to relaunch
The warm autumn

A situation that sparked strikes and protests by workers last autumn. In November 2022, Aen’s board of directors defined a capital strengthening, which provides, among other things, for a capital increase of approximately 550 million. And Cdp said it was ready to support the company.

Moreover, in the draft of the industrial plan put down by the CEO (now resigned), Giuseppe Marino, among the pillars of the project are the development of Ansaldo Green Tech and that of Ansaldo Nucleare, also through possible joint ventures and industrial partnerships on the national scene and international.

Changes at the top and nuclear power

Therefore, the letter of intent just signed by Ansaldo Energia and Ansaldo Nucleare (which has had a new CEO since January: Riccardo Casale) with Edf, Edison, for the new nuclear power fits into this framework. Furthermore, on Sunday 5 March, the Cdp appointed Fabrizio Fabbri as the new CEO of Aen, in place of the outgoing Marino.

A choice that the unions liked. «We believe – says Christian Venzano, general secretary of Fim-Cisl Liguria – that the profile of Fabrizio Fabbri has the right requisites for the office of managing director of Ansaldo Energia. However, we expect CDP to finally proceed with the recapitalization: it is a fundamental step in proceeding with the relaunch of the company”.

According to Antonio Apa, coordinator of Uilm Liguria, «the appointment of Fabbri to lead Aen, from 1 April, is a good choice. In addition to having extensive knowledge in the sector in which Ansaldo Energia operates, he is also an excellent connoisseur of international markets. At the same time, it is necessary for the CDP to complete the company’s recapitalization project within a very short time”.

