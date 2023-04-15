Nuclear phase-out: milestone or low point?

No. A repository for high-level radioactive waste is still being sought. A new process was launched in 2017 to involve the public. But the task is not easy – who would want to live next door to a nuclear waste storage facility?

“Nor is this the aim of the procedure,” says the President of the Federal Office for the Safety of Nuclear Waste Management (BASE), Wolfram König. The decision should at least be tolerated by those affected. And no matter how one “stands or has stood for nuclear power: the waste is there. Now it’s our job not to leave this problem behind for future generations,” says König.

After all, a repository seems to have been found for low-level and intermediate-level radioactive waste: According to BASE, the former iron ore mine in Salzgitter, Konrad shaft, is the first repository licensed under nuclear law for this purpose. It is scheduled to go into operation in 2027.