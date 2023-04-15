Nuclear phase-out: Nobel Prize winners and climate researchers call for the continued operation of German nuclear power plants

The last three German nuclear power plants are scheduled to go offline on Saturday. 20 scientists and other supporters have now written an appeal to Chancellor Scholz. In it, they call for the continued operation of the systems “in the interests of the citizens of Germany, Europe and the world “.

It is rather unusual for demonstrations to be held for nuclear power plants. That’s exactly what nuclear power advocates have now announced. Lisa Raß from Nuklearia eV gives her motives: “Nuclear power is the energy source that can best supply us.”

DFor years, German environmental associations have been calling on politicians to follow the recommendations of scientists when it comes to climate protection. Shortly before the completion of the German nuclear phase-out on Saturday, however, the appeal to “follow the science” proves to be a heavy burden.

Because while the BUND for the Environment and Nature Conservation Germany wants to celebrate the end of the last three German nuclear power plants with “colorful shutdown parties”, leading climate scientists and top researchers are demanding the exact opposite: the continued operation of the three reactors Isar 2, Emsland and Neckarwestheim 2.

In an open letter to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), 20 scientists and other supporters argue that the three reactors, with their most recent annual production of 32.7 billion kilowatt hours, have supplied more than ten million households in Germany with climate-friendly electricity. This could save up to 30 million tons of CO₂ per year compared to coal power.

“For these reasons, in the interests of the citizens of Germany, Europe and the world, we call on you to reconsider the German plans to phase out nuclear power and to continue using the nuclear power plants that are still available,” the open letter says: “Nuclear energy in Germany can clearly contribute to alleviating the energy crisis and achieving the German climate goals.”

One of the signatories is the physics Nobel Prize winner Klaus von Klitzing from the Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research. The Nobel Prize winner for physics, Stephen Chu, who was US Secretary of Energy in Barack Obama’s cabinet, is one of the draftsmen of the appeal to Olaf Scholz. “Your leadership position as head of government of the Federal Republic of Germany bears a special responsibility in this matter,” the letter said.

In particular, numerous leading climate researchers have signed the open letter, including James Hansen from the Goddard Institute for Space Studies and Kerry Emanuel from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

There are also Pushker Kharecha, a climate scientist at Columbia University in New York, the geophysicist Szymon Malinowski from Warsaw and Tom Wigley from the University of Adelaide in Australia. Professors Hans von Storch and Eduard Zorita signed from the Institute for Coastal Research in Geesthacht. Other natural scientists such as the physicist André Thess from the University of Stuttgart and the Leibniz Prize winner Herbert Roesky from the University of Göttingen are also present, as are a number of economists and lawyers.

The open letter was initiated by the “Replanet DACH” association, an association of European eco-modernists. These are environmental and climate protectionists who see the best approach above all in the use of technology and science-based solutions. Bans on technology and a loss of prosperity do not consider ecomodernists to be expedient.

With the shutdown of the last three German nuclear power plants Isar 2, Neckarwestheim 2 and Emsland, the era of the peaceful use of nuclear energy for power generation ends in Germany on Saturday after more than 60 years. At times, 19 nuclear power plants covered between 25 and 30 percent of Germany’s electricity needs.

In the meantime, the elimination of nuclear power plants is being compensated for primarily by greater use of coal and gas power plants. Germany therefore has the highest specific CO₂ emissions in electricity production after Poland and the Czech Republic.

The federal government wants to almost double the share of renewable energies to 80 percent by 2030 and compensate for the fluctuating supply of wind and solar power by building around 50 new gas-fired power plants in the 500-megawatt class.

Under the impression of the energy crisis, which was intensified by the Russian war of aggression, numerous countries had recently extended the operating times of their nuclear power plants. The construction of new nuclear power plants is also planned in France, Great Britain, Poland, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands.

