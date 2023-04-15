Nuclear phase-out: people demonstrate for and against switching off nuclear power plants in several German cities

The last three remaining nuclear power plants in Germany will stop producing electricity by midnight. According to the environmental organization Greenpeace, the shutdown of the nuclear power plant is a “good day” for climate protection. Not everyone shares this opinion: supporters of nuclear power demonstrated on Saturday against the shutdown.

In Munich, hundreds of people take part in a rally by the alliance for the nuclear phase-out

Dhe imminent shutdown of the last German nuclear power plants once again brought people with different attitudes to nuclear energy onto the streets on Saturday. The environmental protection organization Greenpeace celebrated the phasing out of nuclear energy at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin – there they showed a red man with a “nuclear power? No thanks” sign and a sword on top of a replica dinosaur. “German nuclear power” and “Defeated on April 15, 2023!” were written on the dinosaur’s belly.

At the Brandenburg Gate, however, some people also protested against the shutdown of the nuclear power plants. The association Nuklearia had announced in an appeal that it wanted to set a positive sign for nuclear power. “We see nuclear power as the best way to maintain our prosperity while protecting nature and the climate,” writes the association.

Participants in a protest against the shutdown of the last German nuclear power plants have gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate Source: dpa/Christoph Soeder

On Saturday evening, the three remaining nuclear power plants in Germany are finally to go offline. The Meiler Isar 2, Emsland and Neckarwestheim 2 should actually have been shut down at the end of last year. However, because of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis, the government decided to let the power plants run over the winter.

In Emsland, opponents of nuclear power protest in front of a fuel element factory

Greenpeace rated the end of the use of nuclear energy in Germany as a “good day” for climate protection and as a success for the anti-nuclear movement. The executive director of Greenpeace Germany, Martin Kaiser, also called for the federal government to focus on safe disposal of the nuclear waste that has accumulated over decades and has been radiating for millions of years.

The environmental organization Greenpeace celebrates the forthcoming nuclear power plant shutdown in front of the Brandenburg Gate. Also present: Green Party politician and former Environment Minister Jürgen Trittin Source: dpa/Christoph Soeder

In Lingen in Emsland, opponents of nuclear power have also protested for a definitive end to nuclear power in Germany. On Saturday afternoon, opponents of nuclear power gathered in front of the fuel element factory ANF, which belongs to the French Framatome group. A spokesman for the alliance AgiEL – opponents of nuclear power in Emsland spoke of around 300 demonstrators who had gathered. According to a preliminary estimate, a police spokeswoman assumed around 100 participants.

In the early afternoon, the opponents of nuclear power want to take a demonstration train from the fuel element factory to the nearby nuclear power plant, which is to be taken off the grid and shut down on Saturday evening after 35 years of operation. Lower Saxony’s Environment Minister Christian Meyer (Greens) also wants to appear there.

The protest of the opponents of nuclear power is under the motto: “Whoever says nuclear phase-out must also close the fuel element factory!”. A joint venture between Framatome and the Russian state-owned company Rosatom, which wants to produce fuel rods for Eastern European nuclear power plants in Lingen, recently met with criticism. The corresponding application is currently being examined by the Lower Saxony nuclear supervisory authority.

A protest banner in front of the Lingen fuel element factory Source: dpa/Lars Klemmer

The Green politician Anton Hofreiter called it “completely unacceptable that European companies continue to do nuclear business with the Russian state-owned company Rosatom”. The next EU package of sanctions must also include the nuclear sector, demanded the chairman of the Europe Committee in the Bundestag in the “Tagesspiegel am Sonntag”.

The operator of the fuel element plant, the company ANF, rejected calls for the plant to be closed. “Framatome Advanced Nuclear Fuels (ANF) has a permanent license to operate. The plant has been manufacturing fuel elements at a high safety level for more than 45 years and has complied with all legal requirements and procedures at all times,” the company said at the request of the German Press Agency.