Nuclear power, Ansaldo: “It helps on decarbonisation, renewables are not enough”

Energy transition, Ansaldo: “We need nuclear power”

“Decarbonisation is sacrosanct and must be done”. However, “yesi thought of reaching it with renewables, while in recent times it has been realized that they are not enough and that the complementary contribution of nuclear power is also needed. Nuclear power ensures security of supply. Indeed it is a triple security: energy, financial and environmental”. Word of Riccardo Casale, managing director of Ansaldo Nucleare who in an interview with Corriere della Sera clarifies how important it would be to give back space to the atom.

“The nuclear winter has lasted for twenty years”, says Casale. “In Italy it has lasted longer, since 1987”. In the meantime, “investments have been little or zero while China and the United Arab Emirates have built nuclear plants, Russia has never stopped. We have created the gap on the subject with the rest of the world for ourselves”, continues the CEO al Corriere of the Evening.

Casale outlines the European roadmap: “In these 1920s, European countries will install the nuclear technology that is on the market. In 2030, the focus will be on Small modular reactors, advanced third generation reactors, smaller than existing ones. Generation IV fast reactors will arrive in the 1940s. In the next decade there will be fusion”.

According to Casale, the installation of nuclear technology in these years will take place in France, Romania, Slovenia and Sweden. We won’t be there because we have to recreate the conditions so that we can work on the sector in 4-5 years. This is a “system”, we need to rebuild all the security, research and academic training structures. However, I must say that the kids are concerned about the environment, but they are technologically neutral”.

Subscribe to the newsletter