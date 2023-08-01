Home » Nuclear power: New nuclear reactor goes online in the USA
Business

Nuclear power: New nuclear reactor goes online in the USA

by admin
Nuclear power: New nuclear reactor goes online in the USA

Nuclear power New nuclear reactor goes online in the USA

Units 3 (l) and 4 at the Vogtle Power Plant in Burke County near Waynesboro, Georgia. photo

© Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP/dpa

While all nuclear power plants in Germany have been shut down, France and the USA continue to rely on nuclear energy.

In the US state of Georgia, the first completely redesigned nuclear power reactor has gone online in more than 30 years. With its 1100 megawatts, the Vogtle nuclear power plant should be able to supply an estimated 500,000 households and companies with electricity.

Kim Greene, the head of the responsible company Georgia Power yesterday hailed the new reactor as an “impressive example” of Georgia’s reliable and resilient energy future, despite years of delays and immense costs.

The US has the most nuclear power plants in the world. From the 1980s, however, there were hardly any new buildings due to concerns about safety and the disposal of nuclear waste. Only recently has interest in nuclear energy revived due to its role as a low-carbon energy source. New nuclear power plants are also being built in France. In Germany, on the other hand, all nuclear power plants have gone offline.

dpa

#Subjects

See also  Humanitas Rozzano, woman who died after surgery to lose weight

You may also like

Ford Recalls Over 870,000 F-150 Trucks for Unintended...

“Covid, 10 deaths a day but the government...

Offshore wind power is becoming significantly more expensive...

Pirelli appoints new board of directors: Chinese Jiao...

Pinghu City Selected as Pilot Unit for Integration...

Construction authority does not get access: Musk must...

GDP, Italy slows down in the second quarter:...

Bodensee-Airport sets course for the climate

IMA: Bdt & Msd Partners acquires minority stake

Hong Kong Stocks Rebound Strongly as Turnover Surges...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy