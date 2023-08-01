Nuclear power New nuclear reactor goes online in the USA



While all nuclear power plants in Germany have been shut down, France and the USA continue to rely on nuclear energy.

In the US state of Georgia, the first completely redesigned nuclear power reactor has gone online in more than 30 years. With its 1100 megawatts, the Vogtle nuclear power plant should be able to supply an estimated 500,000 households and companies with electricity.

Kim Greene, the head of the responsible company Georgia Power yesterday hailed the new reactor as an “impressive example” of Georgia’s reliable and resilient energy future, despite years of delays and immense costs.

The US has the most nuclear power plants in the world. From the 1980s, however, there were hardly any new buildings due to concerns about safety and the disposal of nuclear waste. Only recently has interest in nuclear energy revived due to its role as a low-carbon energy source. New nuclear power plants are also being built in France. In Germany, on the other hand, all nuclear power plants have gone offline.

