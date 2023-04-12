Episode 258

On April 15, after almost 62 years, the nuclear power era in Germany ends. Then the last three nuclear power plants in Germany are to be shut down. The two business journalists Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz argue about the consequences of this for electricity prices, energy security, politics and the CO2 balance. They also make a bold bitcoin bet.

Other topics:

Bitcoin above $30,000 – where prices can go now

Tesla’s latest China coup – what the new battery storage plant means for the stock

-Narratives & Numbers – how the right mix can lead to successful investment decisions

Exploding construction prices – what the state should do now

Expensive PR podcasts – this is how ministries waste taxpayers’ money

New crash warning – what Florian Homm expects in the next three years

