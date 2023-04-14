Is the current German government to blame?

It is not a process brought about by any particular government. It is the consequence of the current shortage of resources. There is no green growth. It is misleading to tell people that we can grow without consuming raw materials. Climate change is just one of the effects of economic expansion and globalization. We must not lose sight of the mass extinction of thousands of species that do ecosystem work for us at no cost to preserve the environment that sustains our existence. The mass die-off of the insects we depend on for pollination is a disaster, not to mention the more than 250 million sparrows that have died since the 1980s. We will pay dearly for all this. Agriculture will also have to change radically. It has destroyed the soil and wasted water that is not available in Spain, for example, which in turn is now having an impact on all of our lives. We just aren’t trading efficiently with all the junk we produce right now.